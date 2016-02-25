THE DAILY DRIVE: Quinn's evaluation of Diggs and how it could impact Lions' need at LB

Niyo: Lions GM Quinn will be measured at combine, too John Niyo - The Detroit News

February 25, 2016

Bob Quinn's evaluation of Diggs and how it could impact Detroit Lions' need at LB Justin Rogers - Mlive.com

February 25, 2016

Lions GM Bob Quinn believes he has a talented, but flawed, roster Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com

February 25, 2016

Lions' Quinn hasn't 'broached' pay cut for Johnson Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press

February 24, 2016

Quinn looks to improve Lions' depth at NFL combine Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press

February 24, 2016

Reiff definitely in Lions' 2016 plans, but where? Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press

February 24, 2016

Quinn: Cutting Bell, Tulloch 'best decision for the Lions' Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press

February 24, 2016

WMU's Beavers: Lions hiding cards by not talking to me Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press

February 24, 2016

Kubiak: New Lions QBs coach has a 'bright future' Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press

February 24, 2016

NFC North foes won't be sad to see Megatron retire Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press

February 24, 2016

Lions' Quinn: No talk of reworking Johnson's contract Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News

February 24, 2016

Reiff's status on Lions' O-line in flux Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News

February 24, 2016

Lions' Quinn sees need for upgrade at many spots Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News

February 24, 2016

Kubiak has high praise for Lions' new hire Callahan Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News

February 24, 2016

Detroit Lions looking for more than good players, focusing on strong team chemistry Justin Rogers - Mlive.com

February 24, 2016

Michigan State's Jack Conklin could make sense at right tackle, and for the Lions Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com

February 24, 2016

Detroit Lions GM says Reiff in 2016 plans, but position still to be determined Justin Rogers - Mlive.com

February 24, 2016

Detroit Lions aren't putting a timetable on Johnson, even with free agency 2 weeks away Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com

February 24, 2016

Detroit Lions could have a problem if they want a big-time receiver in draft Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com

February 24, 2016

Patriots' influence apparent in how Bob Quinn built Detroit's front office Michael Rothstein - ESPN

February 24, 2016

NFC North foes laud Johnson as he contemplates retirement Michael Rothstein - ESPN

February 24, 2016

Lions GM Bob Quinn: Johnson decision will alter free-agency plans Michael Rothstein - ESPN

February 24, 2016

John Fox: New Lions QB coach Callahan will do 'terrific job' Michael Rothstein - ESPN

February 24, 2016

Reiff will be with the Lions in 2016 but his position is still not determined Michael Rothstein - ESPN

February 24, 2016

Detroit Lions — Bob Quinn offers no news on Johnson; 5 other highlights from NFL Combine Paula Pasche - The Oakland Press

February 24, 2016

Detroit Lions to talk to MSU's Jack Conklin at NFL Combine Paula Pasche - The Oakland Press

February 24, 2016

NFL Combine: Lions QBs coach praised by Gary Kubiak, John Fox Paula Pasche - The Oakland Press

February 24, 2016