THE DAILY DRIVE: Predicting how Detroit Lions spend their NFL draft picks in trade up, trade down scenarios

Apr 22, 2024 at 08:52 AM

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 22, 2024

NFL draft preview: Florida State's well-traveled Jared Verse headlines DL class

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 22, 2024

Detroit highway sign isn't 'Hollywood,' and that's OK. Lions want to be Kansas City anyway

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

April 22, 2024

Here's the most important thing Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes must do to win the NFL draft

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

April 22, 2024

2024 NFL draft: Lions could always use more for defensive line and pass rush

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 22, 2024

Lions 7-round NFL mock draft: Trades help Detroit add impact players on offense early

Colton Pouncy – The Athletic

April 22, 2024

Lions 2024 draft preview: A current strength, team still has long-term O-line needs

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 21, 2024

Q&A: A top Detroit tourism official on the NFL Draft, why it's downtown and how it'll impact how people view city

Maureen Feighan – Detroit News

April 21, 2024

Alim McNeill doing No. 54 and Chris Spielman proud: "Trying to match up to that standard"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 21, 2024

Detroit Lions connections to two teams could help facilitate draft day trade

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

April 21, 2024

Super Bowl window won’t change Detroit Lions draft strategy

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 21, 2024

