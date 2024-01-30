THE DAILY DRIVE: Playoff loss was painful, but Lions now have motivation for 2024 season

The Daily Drive

Jan 30, 2024 at 11:09 AM

Even losing an NFC football game won't define these Lions, or Detroit | Opinion

Darren A. Nichols – Detroit Free Press

January 30, 2024

Hard to say how long Detroit Lions' window will be open, but it doesn't look to be closing soon

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 30, 2024

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL mock draft: Experts agree on what they need in 1st round

Jared Ramsey – Detroit Free Press

January 30, 2024

Mitch Albom: For Detroit Lions fans, it's the morning after the morning after — and it still hurts

Mitch Albom – Detroit Free Press

January 30, 2024

The anatomy of Detroit Lions' 'catastrophe' of a loss; Frank Ragnow contemplating future

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 30, 2024

Detroit Lions WRs coach interviews to be Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Ben Raven – MLive

January 30, 2024

Lions own first-round pick set for latest draft position in franchise history

Ben Raven – MLive

January 30, 2024

Ranking the Detroit Lions’ 18 unrestricted free agents

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 30, 2024

Playoff loss was painful, but Lions now have motivation for 2024 season

Colton Pouncy – The Athletic

January 30, 2024

Dan Campbell admits mistake in third-and-goal run that led to wasting a timeout

Michael David Smith – NBC Sports

January 30, 2024

Frank Ragnow has to “figure everything out” after playing through multiple injuries

Josh Alper – NBC Sports

January 30, 2024

Three cornerbacks that the Detroit Lions could be interested in at the 2024 Senior Bowl

Russell Brown – USA Today

January 30, 2024

AUDIO: How Did the Lions Lose?! Plus, the Seahawks Interview Mike Macdonald, Kyle Shanahan’s Legacy, and More Takeaways From Conference Championship Weekend.

Sheil Kapadia & Ben Solak – The Ringer

January 30, 2024

Detroit Lions' Jared Goff closing in on huge contract extension: 'Just how the league goes'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 29, 2024

Heartache of Detroit Lions playoff crumble won't fade, but they have major obstacles ahead

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 29, 2024

From a Bills fan to Detroit Lions fans after NFC loss: I can relate | Letters to the Editor

Staff – Detroit Free Press

January 29, 2024

Detroit Lions free agents 2024: Plethora of key players to see contract expire

Jared Ramsey – Detroit Free Press

January 29, 2024

Analysis: Lions face daunting reset in search of another Super Bowl bid

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 29, 2024

'I gambled and lost': Lions' Campbell laments late run that required critical timeout

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 29, 2024

Lions' teammates laud Jameson Williams' hidden work to fuel late-season surge

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 29, 2024

Lions’ Jared Goff, due for big contract: ‘I’ve loved every second’ in Detroit

Tony Paul – Detroit News

January 29, 2024

Lions deliver one more massive TV audience in NFC Championship Game

Tony Paul – Detroit News

January 29, 2024

Little-used Lions' Houston, Martin witness playoff atmosphere, winning habits

Kameron Goodwill – Detroit News

January 29, 2024

'A critical piece': Lions play wait-and-see on Ben Johnson's future

Tony Paul – Detroit News

January 29, 2024

Lions to pick No. 29 in upcoming NFL draft; early mocks slotting team a cornerback

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 29, 2024

Niyo: All risk, no reward: Campbell's fourth-down gambles came up empty

John Niyo – Detroit News

January 29, 2024

VIDEO: Lions WR Josh Reynolds on two dropped passes vs. 49ers: 'I didn't want to drop them'

Staff – Detroit News

January 29, 2024

VIDEO: Lions center Frank Ragnow 'still trying to process' loss in NFC Championship

Staff – Detroit News

January 29, 2024

Dan Campbell explains late third-and-goal run that forced Detroit to burn timeout

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 29, 2024

Lions wide receiver ‘pained’ over absence in recent postseason run

Kory Woods – MLive

January 29, 2024

Jared Goff, entering contract year, says he’d love to stay in Detroit long term

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 29, 2024

Detroit Lions’ win probability peaked at 91.5% before falling in NFC title game

Ben Raven – MLive

January 29, 2024

Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions miss season-high 16 tackles against 49ers

Ben Raven – MLive

January 29, 2024

VIDEO: Garafolo: You can't help but question Lions' fourth-down decisions vs. 49ers | 'The Insiders'

Mike Garafolo – NFL.com

January 29, 2024

VIDEO: What will be the legacy of 2023 Detroit Lions? | 'The Insiders'

Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo & Omar Ruiz – NFL.com

January 29, 2024

Another WTF moment derails Lions Super Bowl bid

Terry Foster – Woodward Sports

January 29, 2024

Buccaneers interview Antwaan Randle El for offensive coordinator

Josh Alper – NBC Sports

January 29, 2024

Jared Goff wants to stay in Detroit long term but says it’s not up to him

Charean Williams – NBC Sports

January 29, 2024

Lions-49ers rack up 56.9 million viewers on Sunday night for Fox

Mike Florio – NBC Sports

January 29, 2024

VIDEO: Lions reflect on season-ending loss

Woody Woodriffe – Fox 2 Detroit

January 29, 2024

Jared Goff expresses desire to stay with Lions long-term after NFC title game loss; knows 'it's not up to me'

Jordan Dajani – CBS Sports

January 29, 2024

Lions lament the one that got away after blowing big lead with chance to reach first Super Bowl

Staff – CBS News Detroit

January 29, 2024

VIDEO: Detroit Lions fans hopeful for next season despite disappointing loss

Alysia Burgio – CBS News Detroit

January 29, 2024

How Lions OC Ben Johnson became the hottest name this NFL hiring cycle

Nicki Jhabvala – The Washington Post

January 29, 2024

Lions Coach Dan Campbell Welcomes the Scrutiny Over 49ers Loss, But He Doesn’t Deserve It

Gilberto Manzano – Sports Illustrated

January 29, 2024

Don’t ask Dan Campbell to change

Tyler Dunne – Go Long

January 29, 2024

