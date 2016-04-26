The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Peter King's mock: Lions get A'Shawn Robinson

Apr 26, 2016 at 02:18 AM

NFL draft: Ohio State’s Ezekiel Elliott out to make RB a marquee position again Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 26, 2016

From which colleges have the Detroit Lions drafted the most players? Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 26, 2016

RB draft preview: Would Detroit Lions be tempted by Ezekiel Elliott? Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 25, 2016

Detroit Lions sign punter Christy Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 25, 2016

Josh Katzenstein’s top defensive players in NFL draft Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
April 25, 2016

Earlier moves won’t have huge impact on Lions’ draft Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
April 25, 2016

Peter King’s mock: Lions get A’Shawn Robinson Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
April 25, 2016

Justin Rogers’ 2016 NFL mock draft: Value meets need for Detroit Lions Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 25, 2016

Detroit Lions 2016 NFL draft prospect: Texas A&M OL Germain Ifedi Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 25, 2016

Lions acquire some depth at punter Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 25, 2016

Lions' best draft class featured a future Hall of Famer and a superstar Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 25, 2016

Detroit Lions draft preview: Adding to offensive line is key Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 25, 2016

Pat Caputo - Detroit Lions, Bob Quinn, NFL Draft and whether it will be different this time Pat Caputo – The Oakland Press
April 25, 2016

Monday Morning Mock Draft Peter King – MMQB.si.com
April 25, 2016

