The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Patricia confident in Lions on quiet trade deadline day: 'I like our team'

Oct 30, 2019 at 10:13 AM

Matt Patricia confident in Detroit Lions on quiet trade deadline day: 'I like our team'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 29, 2019

Detroit Lions forgo offensive upgrade via trade, will rely on this group instead

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 29, 2019

Darius Slay stays, Detroit Lions stand pat at NFL's trade deadline

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 29, 2019

Darius Slay's Detroit Lions tenure is destined to end soon. Here's why

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 29, 2019

NFL power rankings, Week 9: Detroit Lions jump back into top 15

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 29, 2019

Wojo: Darius Slay stays, which is fine, but Lions still running in neutral

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

October 29, 2019

No help coming: Green running backs will carry Lions' load

Matt Schoch – The Detroit News

October 29, 2019

Detroit Lions film review: Four observations vs. Giants

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 29, 2019

Slay stays: Lions stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes

Matt Schoch – The Detroit News

October 29, 2019

Tight end gauntlet continues for Lions with Raiders' Darren Waller

Matt Schoch – The Detroit News

October 29, 2019

LSU CB Kristian Fulton is Lions' pick in CBS Sports mock draft

Staff – The Detroit News

October 29, 2019

Detroit News NFL picks: Week 9

Staff – The Detroit News

October 29, 2019

Lions hang onto Darius Slay, stand pat at anticlimactic trade deadline

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

October 29, 2019

MLive’s Week 9 NFL power rankings: Detroit Lions move up a spot after beating Giants 31-26

Benjamin Raven – Mlive.com

October 29, 2019

Detroit Lions move up in national power rankings after win over New York Giants

Lauren Williams – Mlive.com

October 29, 2019

Lions’ Matthew Stafford nominated for NFL quarterback of the week award

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

October 29, 2019

What a quiet trade deadline means for the Lions, in 2019 and beyond

Chris Burke – The Athletic

October 29, 2019

(subscription required)

NFL Power Rankings: Patriots remain No. 1, but should they stay there?

Lindsay Jones – The Athletic

October 29, 2019

(subscription required)

Mike Valenti: Lions Play Against Giants Proves They're 'Trash'

Mike Valenti – 97.1 The Ticket

October 29, 2019

Kenny Golladay Overturned TD Featured In NFL Top Ten Video

George Fox – 97.1 The Ticket

October 29, 2019

Lions' Asking Price 'Incredibly High' For Darius Slay

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

October 29, 2019

Might take Ramsey-like deal to get Slay from Lions

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

October 29, 2019

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: 49ers reclaim No. 2; Bears plunge

Dan Hanzus – NFL.com

October 29, 2019

NFL Power Rankings Poll Week 9: Top Teams Holding Steady

Staff – MMQB

October 29, 2019

It's 'Business as Normal' for Matt Patricia and Lions

John Maakaron – SI.com

October 29, 2019

To No Surprise, Lions Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

Vito Chirco – SI.com

October 29, 2019

Week 9 Opponent Clips - Oakland Raiders

Raiders prepping for another 'Dre Day should Rodney Hudson be out

Paul Gutierrez – ESPN.com

October 30, 2019

Raiders mailbag: Is it realistic to hope for a finish over .500?

Jerry McDonald – East Bay Times

October 30, 2019

The Raiders are ready to return home to face the Lions this Sunday

Staff – Raiders.com

October 29, 2019

Power Rankings: Raiders can't hold on in close game with the Texans

Staff – Raiders.com

October 29, 2019

NFL trade deadline: Why Raiders were wise to show prudence, discipline

Scott Bair – NBC Sports Bay Area

October 29, 2019

Brandon Marshall re-signing helps Raiders bolster roster depth

Scott Bair – NBC Sports Bay Area

October 29, 2019

Raiders' Josh Jacobs No. 1 on PFF's 'elusive rating' running back list

Jessica Kleinschmidt – NBC Sports Bay Area

October 29, 2019

Raiders re-sign Brandon Marshall, quiet at trade deadline

Myles Simmons – Las Vegas Review Journal

October 29, 2019

Raiders re-sign Brandon Marshall to thinning linebacker group

Paul Gutierrez – ESPN.com

October 29, 2019

Raiders re-sign linebacker Brandon Marshall

Matt Kawahara – The San Francisco Chronicle

October 29, 2019

Raiders bring back LB Brandon Marshall after making no deadline trade

Jon Becker – East Bay Times

October 29, 2019

All Football: It’s not on the schedule this year, but a 49ers-Raiders game would feature some intriguing matchups

David Lombardi – The Athletic

October 29, 2019

(subscription required)

The Raiders could’ve used more help, but they wisely showed some patience and let the trade deadline pass

Vic Tafur – The Athletic

October 29, 2019

(subscription required)

