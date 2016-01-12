The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Owner Martha Ford puts her own stamp on Lions

Jan 12, 2016 at 02:09 AM

Lions' Quinn has zero tolerance for domestic violence Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press
January 12, 2016

Niyo: Lions are taking Patriot Way under new GM Quinn John Niyo - The Detroit News
January 12, 2016

Wojo: Quinn's measured approach makes good impression Bob Wojnowski - The Detroit News
January 12, 2016

New GM Bob Quinn altering Lions' draft approach Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com
January 12, 2016

Six takeaways from Lions GM Bob Quinn's first news conference Michael Rothstein - ESPN
January 12, 2016

Seidel: Lions' Quinn at least seems promising Jeff Seidel - Detroit Free Press
January 11, 2016

14 things new GM Quinn discussed about the Lions Carlos Monarrez - Detroit Free Press
January 11, 2016

Sharp: Owner Martha Ford puts her own stamp on Lions Drew Sharp - Detroit Free Press
January 11, 2016

Lions' Quinn: It's my call — alone — if Caldwell stays Carlos Monarrez - Detroit Free Press
January 11, 2016

Lions' Quinn yet to meet with Caldwell, so no decision Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press
January 11, 2016

Lions GM Quinn won't push Johnson for decision Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press
January 11, 2016

Lions' Ford won't say if she wants Caldwell to return Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press
January 11, 2016

Lions GM Quinn: No decision yet on Caldwell Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News
January 11, 2016

Lions' Ford: 'I have a winner' in Bob Quinn Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News
January 11, 2016

Quinn: Stafford important part of Lions' future James Hawkins - The Detroit News
January 11, 2016

Belichick: Quinn one of Patriots' 'foundation blocks' The Detroit News
January 11, 2016

Bob Quinn's Detroit Lions contract reportedly 5 years; Rod Wood clarifies team's power structure Justin Rogers - Mlive.com
January 11, 2016

Lions QB Stafford isn't going anywhere anytime soon Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com
January 11, 2016

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn says now is not time to push Johnson into decision on future Justin Rogers - Mlive.com
January 11, 2016

Lions GM Bob Quinn: Caldwell's fate is undetermined, and he won't be judged on 2015 alone Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com
January 11, 2016

Martha Ford: 'I love Caldwell,' but no decision on future Michael Rothstein - ESPN
January 11, 2016

Bob Quinn won't pressure Johnson to return or retire Michael Rothstein - ESPN
January 11, 2016

Lions GM Bob Quinn has not made decision on Caldwell's future Michael Rothstein - ESPN
January 11, 2016

Quinn Will Bring Pieces of Patriot Way, But Lions Will Have Own Unique Plan Ashley Scoby - CBS Detroit
January 11, 2016

Ford On New GM Quinn: 'I Just Thought We Needed A Fresh Start' Ashley Scoby - CBS Detroit
January 11, 2016

Detroit Lions — Five things to know about Bob Quinn and his philosophies Paula Pasche - The Oakland Press
January 11, 2016

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will judge Caldwell on his body of work Paula Pasche - The Oakland Press
January 11, 2016

