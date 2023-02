THE DAILY DRIVE: Numbers don't tell story of Lions Riddick's gritty play

Fair (catch) or not, Lions' Roberts returns punt for TD in win Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

November 21, 2016

Lions notes: Bush recalls H.S. RB days after pick-6 Sunday Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

November 21, 2016

Numbers don't tell story of Lions RB Riddick's gritty play Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

November 21, 2016

Overheard from players, coaches after Lions' win over Jaguars Detroit Free Press

November 21, 2016

Niyo: Stafford finds another unlikely way to spark win John Niyo – The Detroit News

November 21, 2016

Lions get 'er done vs. Jaguars, go to 6-4 Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

November 21, 2016

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Stafford clutch, line crumbles Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

November 21, 2016

Four Downs: Lions 'grease up' special play for Ebron TD Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

November 21, 2016

Detroit Lions may not be NFL's best team, but they are its most interesting David Mayo – Mlive.com

November 21, 2016

Jim Caldwell was on hot seat a month ago. Now? His Lions keep winning Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

November 21, 2016

Windsor: Stafford, Lions prove to be winners even on a bad day Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

November 20, 2016

Albom: Another roller coaster ride ends with Lions victory Mitch Albom – Detroit Free Press Columnist

November 20, 2016

Lions report card: High marks on defense, low marks on offense Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

November 20, 2016

Stock report: Three Lions who helped, hurt themselves in win vs. Jags Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

November 20, 2016

Three Lions questions: Running game must wake up before stretch run Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

November 20, 2016

Defense, special teams lift Detroit Lions past Jaguars 26-19 Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

November 20, 2016

VIDEO: Jim Caldwell credits special teams in Lions' victory Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

November 20, 2016

Detroit Lions RB Abdullah's foot checkup should clarify status Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

November 20, 2016

Levy: Anyone who fails to act vs. sexual abuse is 'dirtbag' DeAndre Levy – Special to the Detroit Free Press

November 20, 2016

Bush's pick-six keys Lions' takeaway spree James Hawkins – The Detroit News

November 20, 2016

Lions' Roberts atones for fumble with timely TD return James Hawkins – The Detroit News

November 20, 2016

Lions surprisingly scratch DT Walker from lineup Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

November 20, 2016

Benching struggling Walker was 'best decision' for Lions Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

November 20, 2016

Lions bench Walker against Jaguars; Banks in Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

November 20, 2016

Unpredictable Detroit Lions make Ebron their play to win Nate Atkins – Mlive.com

November 20, 2016

Stafford fools Jaguars with hard-count trick Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

November 20, 2016

Quick observations: Ebron scorches again, Lions D and special teams deliver Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

November 20, 2016

Lions come from behind (again) to beat Jaguars, maintain division lead Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

November 20, 2016

Lions RB Abdullah might be able to return in 2016 after all Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

November 20, 2016

Detroit Lions TE Ebron eyes favorable matchup with Jaguars 'D' Nate Atkins – Mlive.com

November 20, 2016

Lions could be one of the NFL's most dangerous teams -- or very mediocre Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

November 20, 2016

Reports: Abdullah to get checkup on injured foot Tuesday Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

November 20, 2016

Ebron scores key touchdown in Detroit Lions win over Jaguars Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

November 20, 2016

Detroit Lions — Roberts comes up big with punt return TD in win over Jaguars Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

November 20, 2016

Detroit Lions notes: Encroachment on fourth down was the goal; big day for Bush Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

November 20, 2016

How Philip Rivers Inspired Stafford's 4th Quarter Hard Count Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit

November 20, 2016

Roberts Is '100 Percent Sure' He Didn't Signal For Fair Catch On Punt Return TD Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit

November 20, 2016

Roberts Takes A Punt Return 55 Yards To The House [VIDEO] Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit

November 20, 2016

Report: Abdullah Could Return In 3 Weeks Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit

November 20, 2016

Lions beat Jaguars 26-19, winning for 5th time in 6 games Larry Lage – Associated Press

November 20, 2016

Lions still in 1st after closing out 26-19 win over Jaguars Noah Trister – Associated Press

November 20, 2016

Jaguars finally force turnovers, then don't capitalize Noah Trister – Associated Press

November 20, 2016

Lions earn sixth comeback win of season vs. Jaguars Kevin Patra – NFL.com

November 20, 2016

Levy defends calling Joe Paterno 'dirtbag' for Jerry Sandusky scandal Ryan Wilson – CBSSports.com

November 20, 2016

Week 12 Opponent Clips - Vikings

Vikings exhale with pressure-packed losing streak snapped against Cardinals Matt Vensel – Star Tribune

November 21, 2016

Scoggins: Rhodes simply breathtaking vs. Cardinals on Sunday Chip Scoggins – Star Tribune

November 21, 2016

Souhan: Shurmur spicing up a Vikings offense that needs it Jim Souhan – Star Tribune

November 21, 2016

Vikings throw in Wildcat wrinkle, stunning fans and Cardinals alike Mark Craig – Star Tribune

November 21, 2016

Hartman: Vikings defense steps up one final time to halt skid Sid Hartman – Star Tribune

November 21, 2016

Gaping hole was too big for Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson to miss Andrew Krammer – Star Tribune

November 21, 2016

Cordarrelle Patterson gets monstrous help; Larry Fitzgerald brings his bucket [Mark Craig's Five Extra Points] Mark Craig – Star Tribune

November 21, 2016

As sacks come back, Vikings defense regains its swagger Ben Goessling – ESPN

November 21, 2016

Brian Robison on pregame collision with sound guy: 'That was the hit of the game' Ben Goessling – ESPN

November 21, 2016

Vikings-Cardinals Notebook: Defense Hits Palmer 15 Times Craig Peters – Vikings.com

November 20, 2016

Bradford, Vikings Offense Get Creative in Defeat of Cardinals Lindsey Young – Vikings.com

November 20, 2016

Patterson Ties Vikings Record with 5th Kickoff Return TD Eric Smith – Vikings.com

November 20, 2016

Xavier Rhodes' 2 Interceptions, TD Give Vikings Spark in 30-24 Win Lindsey Young – Vikings.com

November 20, 2016

Forbath, Locke Make Clutch Plays in Vikings Win Eric Smith – Vikings.com

November 20, 2016

10 Observations from the Vikings Win Over Arizona Mike Wobschall – Vikings.com

November 20, 2016

Vikings Outlast Cardinals 30-24 Craig Peters – Vikings.com

November 20, 2016

Xavier Rhodes' 2 Interceptions, TD Give Vikings Spark in 30-24 Win Lindsey Young – Vikings.com

November 20, 2016

VIDEO: Game Highlights: Vikings 30, Cardinals 24 Vikings PR – Vikings.com

November 20, 2016

Xavier Rhodes sets Vikings franchise record with 100-yard interception return Rana Cash – Star Tribune

November 20, 2016

VIDEO: Big plays bring Vikings a win over Arizona Star Tribune

November 20, 2016

Big plays lead Vikings over Cardinals, snapping four-game skid Chris Tomasson – Pioneer Press

November 20, 2016

Vikings' Tom Johnson: Roughing penalty 'was B.S.' Chris Tomasson – Pioneer Press

November 20, 2016

Vikings don't have much time to celebrate with Detroit waiting on Thanksgiving Chris Tomasson – Pioneer Press

November 20, 2016

Vikings' pass rush returns in win over Cardinals Chris Tomasson – Pioneer Press

November 20, 2016

Record run by Vikings' Stefon Diggs slowed by Cardinals' Patrick Peterson Chris Tomasson – Pioneer Press

November 20, 2016

Vikings' defense intact as Eric Kendricks, Captain Munnerlyn return Chris Tomasson – Pioneer Press

November 20, 2016

Tom Powers: Vikings' Locke seals it with a kick Tom Powers – Pioneer Press

November 20, 2016

Brian Murphy: Rhodes is X-factor as Vikings end skid Brian Murphy – Pioneer Press

November 20, 2016

Vikings can feel relief after win over Cardinals, but issues remain Ben Goessling – ESPN

November 20, 2016

Cordarrelle Patterson's career revival continues vs. Cards Jon Krawczynski – Associated Press

November 20, 2016

Streak stopper: Return TDs spark Vikings, 30-24 over Cards Dave Campbell – Associated Press

November 20, 2016