Thursday, Jul 23, 2020 09:40 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFLPA approves Lions' infectious disease emergency response plan

Detroit Lions' 53-man roster projection: Versatility abounds, led by Jamal Agnew (subscription required)

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

July 23, 2020

Detroit Lions training camp questions: Can Lions be a top offense with a healthy Matthew Stafford?

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

July 23, 2020

Detroit Lions expect reduced capacity at home games; masks will be required

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 22, 2020

Detroit Lions' Kenny Golladay poised to land new contract: Here's what it could look like

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 22, 2020

Lions not ruling out fans at home games; masks would be required

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 22, 2020

Who are the Lions' likely breakout candidates? Here are five to watch

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 22, 2020

NFLPA approves Lions' infectious disease emergency response plan

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 22, 2020

NFL issues mask mandate for fans as Lions warn to brace for reduced capacity at Ford Field

Ben Raven – Mlive.com

July 22, 2020

Detroit Lions training camp preview: Kenny Golladay in prime position to top last year’s breakout

Ben Raven – Mlive.com

July 22, 2020

2020 NFL offseason: Ranking most, least improved teams from 1-32, starting with Dolphins, Bengals (subscription required)

Staff – ESPN.com

July 22, 2020

NFL officials likely not on field until Week 1

Kevin Seifert – ESPN.com

July 22, 2020

NFL 40 Under 40: The rising stars shaping the direction of the NFL (subscription required)

Lindsay Jones & The Athletic NFL Staff – The Athletic

July 22, 2020

NFLPA approves eight teams' IDER plans for COVID-19

Nick Shook – NFL.com

July 22, 2020

Which sports will make it through COVID-19 in 2020? Ranking them most to least likely

Dan Wetzel – Yahoo! Sports

July 22, 2020

