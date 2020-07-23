THE DAILY DRIVE: NFLPA approves Lions' infectious disease emergency response plan

Detroit Lions' 53-man roster projection: Versatility abounds, led by Jamal Agnew (subscription required)
Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
July 23, 2020
Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
July 23, 2020
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
July 22, 2020
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
July 22, 2020
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
July 22, 2020
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
July 22, 2020
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
July 22, 2020
Ben Raven – Mlive.com
July 22, 2020
Ben Raven – Mlive.com
July 22, 2020
2020 NFL offseason: Ranking most, least improved teams from 1-32, starting with Dolphins, Bengals (subscription required)
Staff – ESPN.com
July 22, 2020
Kevin Seifert – ESPN.com
July 22, 2020
NFL 40 Under 40: The rising stars shaping the direction of the NFL (subscription required)
Lindsay Jones & The Athletic NFL Staff – The Athletic
July 22, 2020
Nick Shook – NFL.com
July 22, 2020
Dan Wetzel – Yahoo! Sports
July 22, 2020