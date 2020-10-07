daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL power rankings entering Week 5

Oct 07, 2020 at 04:18 PM

Finding a culprit for Matthew Stafford's rough stretch with Detroit Lions (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 7, 2020

NFL power rankings: Detroit Lions not as bad as these 7 teams

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 6, 2020

Lions film review: Breaking down third-down struggles against Saints (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 6, 2020

Ask Kyle: Matt Patricia is likely to survive the bye, but patience is wearing thin (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

October 6, 2020

Trey Flowers, who has enjoyed 4 wins since Super Bowl LIII, not second-guessing move to Detroit

Ben Raven – MLive.com

October 6, 2020

NFL power rankings entering Week 5: Detroit Lions fall across the board

Andrew Kahn – MLive.com

October 6, 2020

Lions quarterly report card: From QB to coach, everything has to improve (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

October 6, 2020

Justin Herbert, Chase Young lead NFL All-Rookie Team at quarter mark of season (subscription required)

Dane Brugler – The Athletic

October 6, 2020

Has Matthew Stafford lost his way? 'He used to be this killer'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 6, 2020

