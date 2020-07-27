daily-drive-test

Presented by

Monday, Jul 27, 2020 10:17 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL, NFLPA agree to adjusted COVID-19 terms to ensure training camps start on time

Detroit Lions training camp: 5 non-coronavirus related storylines to watch

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 27, 2020

Lions 53-man roster projection: Fight ahead for the final spots (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

July 27, 2020

Bill O'Brien Talks About Mindsets and Protocols With Rookies in the Texans’ Facility

Albert Breer – The MMQB

July 27, 2020

Detroit Lions training camp preview: Coronavirus questions cloud start to NFL season

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 26, 2020

Detroit Lions training camp preview: Trey Flowers leads new-look defensive line (subscription required)

Ben Raven – MLive.com

July 26, 2020

NFL players who attend 'high-risk' events and contract coronavirus face team discipline, lack of pay

Dan Graziano – ESPN.com

July 26, 2020

Detroit Lions face decision: Cut 10 players or keep rookies away from vets to start camp

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 25, 2020

Detroit Lions' Bob Quinn ranked the worst NFL general manager: Harsh or fair?

Anthony Fenech – Detroit Free Press

July 25, 2020

Detroit Lions training camp preview: What to make of Matthew Stafford? (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

July 25, 2020

Detroit Lions' Matt Prater wants the city to have a beer on him; here's how it can happen

Anthony Fenech – Detroit Free Press

July 24, 2020

Let's examine the Lions' foundation, beyond whether Bob Quinn, Matt Patricia stay past 2020

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 24, 2020

NFL, NFLPA agree to adjusted COVID-19 terms to ensure training camps start on time

Ben Raven – MLive.com

July 24, 2020

Matt Prater Is Trying To Win Free Beer For The City Of Detroit

Will Burchfield - 97.1 The Ticket

July 24, 2020

Related Content

Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Stafford dubbed 'darkhorse candidate for MVP'

Detroit Lions helmet
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFLPA approves Lions' infectious disease emergency response plan

Defensive end Trey Flowers
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Trey Flowers a voting rights advocate thanks to family's civil rights past

Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Stafford among Lions players to join state officials for virtual voter registration event

NFL Game ball
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL reveals COVID-19 protocols under negotiation with players' union

Head Coach Matt Patricia
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFC North ranked third-best division; title chase will be a 'crapshoot'

Linebacker Jamie Collins
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Jamie Collins Sr. ranked among NFL's top 10 linebackers for 2020

Marvin Hall
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: After his lightning-in-a-bottle 2019, what can Marvin Hall do for an encore?

Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions sign first-round cornerback Jeff Okudah

Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Jeff Okudah ranks 5th among defensive rookie of the year contenders

Wide receiver Calvin Johnson
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Megatron Names The One Cornerback Who 'Slapped Me Straight'

Advertising