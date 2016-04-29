THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL Network's Mayock on Lions' Decker: 'Really solid pick'

Many big names still on NFL Draft board for Detroit Lions on Day 2 Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 29, 2016
Myles Jack still on Lions' draft board? GM Bob Quinn mum on UCLA LB Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 29, 2016
Lions believed Decker was one of 'more versatile tackles' in draft Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 29, 2016
Seidel: New Lions GM displays 'Patriot Way' by drafting Decker Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2016
Sharp: Lions get Decker, but where was deal for Laremy Tunsil? Drew Sharp – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2016
Lions draft pick Decker humbly ready to play anywhere on O-line Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2016
Here's what you need to know about Decker Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2016
Lions draft pick Decker pays little mind to short-arm talk Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2016
Left or right? Lions' Quinn won't commit to position for OL Decker Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2016
NFL Network's Mayock on Lions' Decker: 'Really solid pick' Mark Snyder – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2016
Wojo: Quinn provides glimpse of 'Patriot Way' with pick Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News
April 28, 2016
Lions take durable, agile Ohio State OT Decker Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
April 28, 2016
Getting to know new Lion Decker The Detroit News
April 28, 2016
Lions' coaches have plenty of connections to draft prospects Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
April 28, 2016
Lions host 'hardcore fans' at draft day event Josh Katzenstien – The Detroit News
April 28, 2016
Column: On a wild opening night at the NFL draft, Lions wisely play it safe Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2016
Detroit Lions' Day 2 Options Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 28, 2016
Decker, Lions' top pick in NFL draft, has a passion for animals too Brendan Savage – Mlive.com
April 28, 2016
Decker will bring a 'mean streak' to Lions' run game, says NFL draft analyst Josh Slagter – Mlive.com
April 28, 2016
2016 NFL draft: Decker picked by Detroit Lions in first round Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2016
Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn speaks to season-ticket holders minutes before NFL draft Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 28, 2016
Bob Quinn calmed nerves before Lions' pick by swinging baseball bat Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 28, 2016
Lions select Ohio State OT Decker in first round Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 28, 2016
Detroit Lions draft OT Decker in first round Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 28, 2016
Pat Caputo - Just because Decker was the "safe" pick doesn't mean Lions won't be sorry Pat Caputo – The Oakland Press
April 28, 2016
Lions Take Ohio State OT Decker With No. 16 Selection Larry Lage – CBS Sports Detroit (AP)
April 28, 2016