The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL Network's Mayock on Lions' Decker: 'Really solid pick'

Apr 29, 2016 at 12:45 AM

Many big names still on NFL Draft board for Detroit Lions on Day 2 Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 29, 2016

Myles Jack still on Lions' draft board? GM Bob Quinn mum on UCLA LB Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 29, 2016

Lions believed Decker was one of 'more versatile tackles' in draft Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 29, 2016

Seidel: New Lions GM displays 'Patriot Way' by drafting Decker Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2016

Sharp: Lions get Decker, but where was deal for Laremy Tunsil? Drew Sharp – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2016

Lions draft pick Decker humbly ready to play anywhere on O-line Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2016

Here's what you need to know about Decker Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2016

Lions draft pick Decker pays little mind to short-arm talk Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2016

Left or right? Lions' Quinn won't commit to position for OL Decker Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2016

NFL Network's Mayock on Lions' Decker: 'Really solid pick' Mark Snyder – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2016

Wojo: Quinn provides glimpse of 'Patriot Way' with pick Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News
April 28, 2016

Lions take durable, agile Ohio State OT Decker Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
April 28, 2016

Getting to know new Lion Decker The Detroit News
April 28, 2016

Lions' coaches have plenty of connections to draft prospects Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
April 28, 2016

Lions host 'hardcore fans' at draft day event Josh Katzenstien – The Detroit News
April 28, 2016

Column: On a wild opening night at the NFL draft, Lions wisely play it safe Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2016

Detroit Lions' Day 2 Options Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 28, 2016

Decker, Lions' top pick in NFL draft, has a passion for animals too Brendan Savage – Mlive.com
April 28, 2016

Decker will bring a 'mean streak' to Lions' run game, says NFL draft analyst Josh Slagter – Mlive.com
April 28, 2016

2016 NFL draft: Decker picked by Detroit Lions in first round Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2016

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn speaks to season-ticket holders minutes before NFL draft Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 28, 2016

Bob Quinn calmed nerves before Lions' pick by swinging baseball bat Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 28, 2016

Lions select Ohio State OT Decker in first round Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 28, 2016

Detroit Lions draft OT Decker in first round Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 28, 2016

Pat Caputo - Just because Decker was the "safe" pick doesn't mean Lions won't be sorry Pat Caputo – The Oakland Press
April 28, 2016

Lions Take Ohio State OT Decker With No. 16 Selection Larry Lage – CBS Sports Detroit (AP)
April 28, 2016

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions plan to ramp up intensity of practice to jump-start turnaround

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown's lingering ankle sprain feeling better after bye

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) eyes Week 7 return vs. Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' bye a 'blessing' as team rests, regroups and hopes for improved health

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Detroit Lions aren't pushing the panic button after 1-4 start

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown played at 85%: 'We all appreciate the way he's made'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions place Quintez Cephus on IR; sign two, promote two others off practice squad

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Goff's chemistry with 'confident' Josh Reynolds thriving for Detroit Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 'still looking at a while' before rookie WR Jameson Williams ready to play

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions plan on giving DT Demetrius Taylor his NFL debut his week

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Injured Detroit Lions defenders Jerry Jacobs, Josh Paschal expected to practice this week

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' defense under fire after Seahawks loss: 'Going to look at everything'

Advertising