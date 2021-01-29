daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL mock draft 2021: What might happen if New York Jets don't take quarterback at No. 2

Jan 29, 2021 at 09:33 AM

‘Simple, but not easy’: Inside the Lions’ exhaustive search for a coach and GM (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

January 29, 2021

Report: Mark Brunell the latest ex-player to join Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions staff

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 28, 2021

Green: Super Bowl streak continues, but this decision wasn't easy (subscription required)

Jerry Green – The Detroit News

January 28, 2021

New Lions coaches share roots with legendary NFL coach Bill Parcells

Staff – The Detroit News

January 28, 2021

Report: Detroit Lions interviewing Mark Brunell for QB coach job

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 28, 2021

Campbell's next hire could be an old teammate: Mark Brunell

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

January 28, 2021

Lions expected to hire former Pro Bowl QB Mark Brunell as their QBs coach

Jelani Scott – NFL.com

January 28, 2021

NFL mock draft 2021: What might happen if New York Jets don't take quarterback at No. 2

Nate Davis – USA Today

January 28, 2021

