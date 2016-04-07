The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: New Lions QB coach Brian Callahan earns rave reviews, has busy start on job

Apr 07, 2016 at 03:52 AM

New Lions QB coach Brian Callahan earns rave reviews, has busy start on job Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 7, 2016

New Detroit Lions RB Ridley: 'My best years are ahead of me' Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 6, 2016

Latest ESPN mock draft has Detroit Lions taking WR Treadwell Brian Manzullo – Detroit Free Press
April 6, 2016

Plenty of roles to be earned on Lions roster Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
April 6, 2016

Kiper's mock: Lions will grab WR Laquon Treadwell The Detroit News
April 6, 2016

Jones addition not enough, Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions taking a WR in latest mock Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 6, 2016

New Lions DE Gilberry could make up to $1.75 million in '16 Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 6, 2016

Laquon Treadwell to Lions? That's what happens in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 6, 2016

Detroit Lions — GM Bob Quinn can build on last 3 drafts Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 6, 2016

