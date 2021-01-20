daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: New GM Brad Holmes stresses Lions need retooling, not a rebuild

Jan 20, 2021 at 09:28 AM

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes will 'collaborate' on building roster

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 20, 2021

Detroit Lions' Brad Holmes wants fans to 'trust the process'; how long will they trust him? (subscription required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

January 20, 2021

Lions hire GM Brad Holmes after he wasn’t on original list

Larry Lage – Associated Press

January 20, 2021

New Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes sounds like he wants to keep Matthew Stafford at QB

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 19, 2021

Why Brad Holmes and Detroit Lions' unconventional front office just might work (subscription required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

January 19, 2021

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes: This will be a retooling, not a long-term rebuild

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 19, 2021

Detroit Lions to name Saints DB coach Aaron Glenn defensive coordinator: Report

Kirkland Crawford – Detroit Free Press

January 19, 2021

How new general manager Brad Holmes 'blew' the Lions away (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 19, 2021

New GM Brad Holmes stresses Lions need retooling, not a rebuild

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 19, 2021

Niyo: Lions believe new GM Brad Holmes can deliver on winning message (subscription required)

John Niyo – The Detroit News

January 19, 2021

Lions tweak power structure; GM and coach will share roster decisions

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 19, 2021

Recap: What new Lions GM Brad Holmes said in his introductory press conference

Nolan Bianchi – The Detroit News

January 19, 2021

Report: Lions bringing in Saints' Aaron Glenn to be defensive coordinator

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 19, 2021

The inside story of how Brad Holmes went from off the Lions’ radar to their next general manager

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 19, 2021

Lions define new front office roles, shed light on roster construction under GM Brad Holmes

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 19, 2021

Live updates recap: Detroit Lions introduce new general manager Brad Holmes

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 19, 2021

Detroit Lions reportedly will hire Saints’ Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 19, 2021

New Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes to evaluate QB Matthew Stafford, rest of roster

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 19, 2021

‘This is the guy’: Lions’ GM hunt was over after Brad Holmes interview (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

January 19, 2021

Brad Holmes is not here for a 'long-term' rebuild

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 19, 2021

Pat Caputo: Lions’ front office structure could hinder GM Brad Holmes

Pat Caputo – 97.1 The Ticket

January 19, 2021

Rams' proven draft 'model' coming with Holmes to Detroit

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 19, 2021

Brad Holmes is not hitching himself to Matthew Stafford

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 19, 2021

Lions to hire former Pro Bowl CB Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 19, 2021

New Lions GM Brad Holmes on Matthew Stafford's future: My job is to 'evaluate the entire roster'

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

January 19, 2021

Aaron Glenn set to leave Saints to join Lions as defensive coordinator

Nick Shook – NFL.com

January 19, 2021

