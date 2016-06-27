The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: More than 300 turn out for Detroit Lions cheerleading tryouts

Jun 27, 2016 at 03:44 AM

Calvin Johnson: Maybe 2016 Lions will be tougher to defend without me Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 26, 2016

Calvin Johnson talks retirement, says he was fed up with football Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 26, 2016

Calvin Johnson details retirement plans, explains social media surge Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 26, 2016

300 compete at Detroit Lions cheerleader tryouts (with video) Eric D. Lawrence—Detroit Free Press
June 26, 2016

Spirited field narrows at Lions cheerleader tryouts Kyla Smith—The Detroit News
June 26, 2016

Calvin Johnson: If Stafford can get receivers the ball, Lions could be good Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 26, 2016

More than 300 turn out for Detroit Lions cheerleading tryouts Marlowe Alter—Detroit Free Press
June 25, 2016

'This is my dream' - Aspiring cheerleaders audition for first Detroit Lions squad Tanya Moutzalias—Mlive.com
June 25, 2016

Calvin Johnson makes it clear he intends to stay retired: 'I'm not coming back' Justin Rogers—Mlive.com
June 25, 2016

Meet some of the women trying out to be a Detroit Lions Cheerleader Edward Pevos—Mlive.com
June 25, 2016

Calvin Johnson not future politician, but 'gun control, it's not in control' Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 25, 2016

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson: 'Things are going good right now' Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 25, 2016

Hundreds Try Out For Lions' New Cheer Squad [PHOTOS] CBSSports.com
June 25, 2016

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson says he'll stay retired Conor Orr—NFL.com
June 25, 2016

Could Detroit Lions rookie Killebrew start at safety? Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 24, 2016

Local cheerleaders fired up for Lions tryout James Hawkins—The Detroit News
June 24, 2016

10 Detroit Lions players trending up heading into training camp Justin Rogers—Mlive.com
June 24, 2016

Detroit Lions rookie Wick not used to hype, doing his best to ignore it Justin Rogers—Mlive.com
June 24, 2016

