THE DAILY DRIVE: Michigan Red Wings laud Calvin: 'He was a beast'

'One of God's Masterpieces' Peter King – MMQB

March 9, 2016

Bell: Only the NFL grind could stop Johnson Jarrett Bell – USA Today

March 9, 2016

Beloved Johnson was once-in-a-generation talent, and man Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 9, 2016

Albom: Johnson leaves us wanting more Mitch Albom – Detroit Free Press

March 9, 2016

11 receivers who could help Detroit Lions cope with Johnson's retirement Justin Rogers – Mlive.com

March 9, 2016

Free agency opens today, and the Detroit Lions are expected to be busy Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

March 9, 2016

By the numbers: The remarkable career of Johnson Mlive.com

March 9, 2016

With Johnson retired, Stafford is the face of Lions franchise Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

March 9, 2016

Johnson, Quiet and Classy, Retires the Way He Played Benjamin Hoffman – The New York Times

March 8, 2016

Seidel: Johnson retires with class and dignity Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

March 8, 2016

Monarrez: Johnson is a Hall of Famer, but there are issues Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

March 8, 2016

Johnson retirement frees up $11M; Detroit Lions need a WR Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 8, 2016

Sharp: It's time for Detroit Lions to move on from Johnson Drew Sharp – Detroit Free Press

March 8, 2016

Detroit Lions' Johnson is retiring and is 'at peace with it' Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 8, 2016

Johnson: 'I have played my last game' Nicholas Cotsonika – Detroit Free Press

March 8, 2016

Now Detroit Lions must replace irreplaceable Johnson Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 8, 2016

5 possible replacements for retiring Detroit Lions WR Johnson Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 8, 2016

5 most memorable Johnson moments Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 8, 2016

Niyo: Injuries, losing spur Calvin to walk away John Niyo – The Detroit News

March 8, 2016

Wojo: Retirement good for Calvin, sad for fans Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

March 8, 2016

Lions' Johnson makes 'difficult decision' to retire Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News

March 8, 2016

Five free agents who could replace Calvin Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News

March 8, 2016

Calvin's retirement gives Lions $11M more for 2016 Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News

March 8, 2016

Split decision on Calvin's Hall of Fame worthiness Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News

March 8, 2016

Free agent WR Anquan Boldin likes Lions' Caldwell Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News

March 8, 2016

Barry Sanders: Calvin was 'rare talent' The Detroit News

March 8, 2016

Calvin departs without fanfare or press conference Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News

March 8, 2016

Michigan Red Wings laud Calvin: 'He was a beast' Ted Kulfan – The Detroit News

March 8, 2016

Lions must replace the irreplaceable with Johnson gone Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

March 8, 2016

Johnson's retirement pushes Detroit Lions' cap space over $40 million Justin Rogers – Mlive.com

March 8, 2016

Johnson 'at peace' with retirement, thanks Detroit Lions and fans Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

March 8, 2016

Johnson's legacy is how he played on the field, acted off of it Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

March 8, 2016

Detroit Lions — Johnson quietly retires Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

March 8, 2016