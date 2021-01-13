daily-drive-test

Presented by

THE DAILY DRIVE: Micah Parsons mocked to the Lions: How he'd upgrade linebacking corps

Jan 13, 2021 at 09:19 AM

How College Football Playoff stars might have changed Detroit Lions' 2021 NFL draft plans

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 13, 2021

Detroit Lions might end up trading Patriot Way for the Rams Standard (subscription required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

January 13, 2021

Detroit Lions bringing GM candidate Brad Holmes back for second interview

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 12, 2021

Detroit Lions' hopes of landing Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider are dead

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 12, 2021

Robert Saleh gets second interview with New York Jets; are Detroit Lions out on 49ers DC?

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 12, 2021

Lions bringing in GM candidate Brad Holmes for second interview

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 12, 2021

Lions interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for head-coaching job

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 12, 2021

Colts' Ed Dodds interviews for Lions GM vacancy

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 12, 2021

Detroit Lions acquire LB Shaun Dion Hamilton from Washington via waivers

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 12, 2021

Detroit Lions confirm head coaching interview with Titans OC Arthur Smith

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 12, 2021

Lions reportedly flying in Brad Holmes, Rams college scouting director, for second interview

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 12, 2021

Seattle GM John Schneider rejects reported interest from Lions, signs extension with Seahawks

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 12, 2021

Lions head coach tracker: Titans' OC Arthur Smith interviews

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 12, 2021

Colts' assistant VP Ed Dodds latest to interview for Lions' GM position

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 12, 2021

Lions GM, coach search news: Arthur Smith interviews; Saleh, Jets talk again (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

January 12, 2021

Micah Parsons mocked to the Lions: How he’d upgrade linebacking corps (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Audrey Snyder – The Athletic

January 12, 2021

Lions could be zeroing in on Brad Holmes for GM job

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

January 12, 2021

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions conclude interview with Dan Campbell for coaching vacancy

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Alabama vs. Ohio State loaded with NFL draft prospects; Lions should watch these 6

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions take wide receiver with No. 7 pick in Todd McShay's first 2021 NFL mock draft

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Three highest-graded players for Lions in 2020 season

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Calvin Johnson one of 15 finalists, 3 WRs on ballot for Pro Football Hall of Fame

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: As Lions' Duron Harmon ponders next move, he says 'talent is there' on defense

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Matt Prater sets NFL record for field goals of 50-plus yards

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'I will be better': Tracy Walker vows to bounce back in any role Lions choose

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions LB Jarrad Davis faces uncertain future with 1 game left on first-round rookie contract

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Darrell Bevell describes helpless feeling watching team lose while stuck at home

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions waive S Jayron Kearse, want to see more of Tracy Walker, Will Harris

Advertising