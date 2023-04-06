The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Marvin Jones returns to Detroit with new cast, new number, same mission

Apr 06, 2023 at 09:55 AM

Lions mock draft mailbag: How well do 10 boards address Detroit’s needs?

Colton Pouncy and Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

April 6, 2023

Lions WR Marvin Jones on return to Detroit: 'The culture's different, the coaches, everything. It's not the same'

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

April 6, 2023

Marvin Jones and the Detroit Lions are reunited and it feels so good: 'I belong here'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 5, 2023

Report: Detroit Lions spared international game as Bears to face Chiefs in Germany

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 5, 2023

Marvin Jones returns to Detroit with new cast, new number, same mission

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 5, 2023

‘I belong here’: Marvin Jones returns home to Detroit, only now he’s rocking No. 0

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 5, 2023

AUDIO: Dungeon of Doom: Should the Detroit Lions roll the dice on Jalen Carter?

Benjamin Raven and Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 5, 2023

Mike Tirico expects Lions to return to Sunday Night Football spotlight

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 5, 2023

'New feel' Lions called Marvin Jones Jr. back to Detroit

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 5, 2023

Marvin Jones back to play for an improved Detroit Lions team

Larry Lage – Associated Press

April 5, 2023

Marvin Jones Jr. explains why he signed with Detroit Lions in free agency

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 5, 2023

Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr. says he’ll wear jersey No. 0 for Detroit

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 5, 2023

Almost no Detroit Lions fans want Sheila Hamp to sell the team

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 5, 2023

