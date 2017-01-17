THE DAILY DRIVE: Martin breaks the Lions' punting record ... again

Detroit Lions 2016 review: Running backs falter without Abdullah Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
January 17, 2017
Detroit Lions: No decisions made yet on Warford, Reiff Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 16, 2017
Lions' Quinn faces weighty decisions on Reiff, Warford Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
January 16, 2017
Report: Lions deny QB coach interview with another team Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
January 16, 2017
Martin breaks the Lions' punting record ... again Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
January 16, 2017
Lions block another interview request for Stafford's position coach Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
January 16, 2017
Detroit Lions 2016 review: Stafford thrives before late-season swoon Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
January 16, 2017
Jordan Howard, Decker tie for NFC North rookie of the year ESPN.com
January 16, 2017
Ebron's next goal is big: 1,000-yard season Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
January 16, 2017
Tate: 'We're not the same old Lions' of the past Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
January 15, 2017
Detroit Lions QB Rudock faces crucial off-season Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
January 15, 2017
Lions' GM Quinn wants to keep free agency a supplement to draft Nate Atkins – Mlive.com
January 15, 2017
Detroit Lions' offensive line play dashed preseason concerns Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
January 14, 2017
Detroit Lions' Quinn vows to be diligent in NFL free agency Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 14, 2017
Quinn likes Lions' backfield, but open to upgrading Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
January 14, 2017
Quinn: Nine wins 'not nearly good enough' for what Lions want Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
January 14, 2017
Detroit Lions — Ten roster decisions faced by GM Quinn Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
January 14, 2017
Quinn Regrets Something He Said As Rookie GM With Lions Larry Lage – CBS Sports Detroit (AP)
January 14, 2017
Five Draft Targets For The Lions Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
January 14, 2017