THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions Week 4 snap count observations: Detroit shakes up defensive lineup in search for answers

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 4, 2021
Bad calls are one thing, but Dan Campbell can't let Detroit Lions go 'numb' already (Subscription Required)
Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press
October 4, 2021
Lions grades: Offense wastes multiple opportunities as secondary allows nice rebound for Justin Fields
Benjamin Raven – MLive
October 4, 2021l
The analytics say Dan Campbell was right to go for it on fourth down. Here's why he was still wrong.
Kyle Meinke – MLive
October 4, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 3, 2021
Detroit Lions' defense was simply inexcusable against a brutal Chicago Bears offense (Subscription Required)
Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
October 3, 2021
Dave Birkett and Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
October 3, 2021
Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
October 3, 2021
Dan Campbell gets D for decision making in Detroit Lions 24-14 loss to Chicago Bears (Subscription Required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 3, 2021
After weeks of new hope, these Detroit Lions channeled depressing familiarity vs. Chicago (Subscription Required)
Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press
October 3, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 3, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 3, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 3, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 3, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 3, 2021
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Detroit terrible in trenches, subpar (again) in secondary (Subscription Required)
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 3, 2021
Wojo: Lions collapse again as Dan Campbell's gambles fall short (Subscription Required)
Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News
October 3, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 3, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 3, 2021
Inside the locker room: Jared Goff done with moral victories, 'maybe getting pissed off will be the answer'
Benjamin Raven – MLive
October 3, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive
October 3, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive
October 3, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive
October 3, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive
October 3, 2021
Romeo Okwara feared to have suffered season-ending Achilles injury; Frank Ragnow could miss time too
Kyle Meinke – MLive
October 3, 2021
Detroit Lions to get long look at Justin Fields, the QB they passed on in NFL draft; Andy Dalton out
Kyle Meinke – MLive
October 3, 2021
Eric Woodyard – ESPN
October 3, 2021
Lions fumble their chances vs. Bears and reach first real crossroads of the Dan Campbell era (Subscription Required)
Chris Burke – The Athletic
October 3, 2021
Pat Caputo – 97.1 The Ticket
October 3, 2021
Jay Cohen – Associated Press
October 3, 2021
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
October 3, 2021
Detroit Lions Week 4 snap count observations: Detroit shakes up defensive lineup in search for answers
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
October 3, 2021
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
October 3, 2021
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
October 3, 2021
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
October 3, 2021
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
October 3, 2021
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
October 3, 2021
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
October 3, 2021
Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network
October 3, 2021
MMQB: Brady, Belichick Reunion Lives Up to Hype in Historic Clash (Subscription Required)
Albert Breer – MMQB
October 3, 2021