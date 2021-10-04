The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions Week 4 snap count observations: Detroit shakes up defensive lineup in search for answers

Oct 04, 2021 at 11:21 AM

Why Taylor Decker will be the Detroit Lions' left tackle when he returns from injury

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 4, 2021

Bad calls are one thing, but Dan Campbell can't let Detroit Lions go 'numb' already (Subscription Required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

October 4, 2021

Lions grades: Offense wastes multiple opportunities as secondary allows nice rebound for Justin Fields

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 4, 2021l

The analytics say Dan Campbell was right to go for it on fourth down. Here's why he was still wrong.

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 4, 2021

Detroit Lions drop to 0-4 after Justin Fields, Chicago Bears dominate them, 24-14

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 3, 2021

Detroit Lions' defense was simply inexcusable against a brutal Chicago Bears offense (Subscription Required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 3, 2021

Multiple failed fourth downs could cause Lions' Dan Campbell to alter aggressive approach

Dave Birkett and Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 3, 2021

It's time for Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell to stop being so aggressive on offense

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 3, 2021

Dan Campbell gets D for decision making in Detroit Lions 24-14 loss to Chicago Bears (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 3, 2021

After weeks of new hope, these Detroit Lions channeled depressing familiarity vs. Chicago (Subscription Required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

October 3, 2021

Detroit Lions' Romeo Okwara, Frank Ragnow leave Chicago Bears game with injuries

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 3, 2021

Detroit Lions lose top pass rusher Romeo Okwara to potential torn Achilles tendon

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 3, 2021

Chicago Bears to start Justin Fields at QB, Andy Dalton inactive vs. Detroit Lions

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 3, 2021

Lions' Dan Campbell continues to be aggressive without regrets on fourth down

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 3, 2021

Red-zone woes prove costly as Lions drop to 0-4 with loss to Bears

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 3, 2021

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Detroit terrible in trenches, subpar (again) in secondary (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 3, 2021

Wojo: Lions collapse again as Dan Campbell's gambles fall short (Subscription Required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

October 3, 2021

Lions fear Romeo Okwara has Achilles injury; Ragnow may also miss extended time

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 3, 2021

Lions' Jermar Jefferson continues to be healthy scratch; Cornell also among inactives

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 3, 2021

Inside the locker room: Jared Goff done with moral victories, 'maybe getting pissed off will be the answer'

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 3, 2021

Dan Campbell stands behind fourth-down playcalls that doomed Lions, but does regret no-huddle

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 3, 2021

Instant observations: Failed fourth-down tries doom another Detroit Lions comeback bid in Chicago

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 3, 2021

Halftime analysis: Once again, Detroit Lions killing themselves against lowly Bears

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 3, 2021

Detroit Lions' Frank Ragnow, Romeo Okwara head to locker room with injuries

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 3, 2021

Romeo Okwara feared to have suffered season-ending Achilles injury; Frank Ragnow could miss time too

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 3, 2021

Detroit Lions to get long look at Justin Fields, the QB they passed on in NFL draft; Andy Dalton out

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 3, 2021

Premature snap bounces off Lions QB Jared Goff, falls into hands of Bears defensive lineman

Eric Woodyard – ESPN

October 3, 2021

Lions fumble their chances vs. Bears and reach first real crossroads of the Dan Campbell era (Subscription Required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

October 3, 2021

Pat Caputo: Lions more willing than able

Pat Caputo – 97.1 The Ticket

October 3, 2021

Trouble in the red zone hurts Lions in 24-14 loss to Bears

Jay Cohen – Associated Press

October 3, 2021

Detroit Lions Week 4 report card: Entire team takes step back vs. Bears

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 3, 2021

Detroit Lions Week 4 snap count observations: Detroit shakes up defensive lineup in search for answers

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 3, 2021

Dan Campbell doesn't regret 4th down aggressiveness vs. Bears, and he shouldn't

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 3, 2021

Recap: Red-zone issues, defensive struggles drown Lions vs. Bears, lose 24-14

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 3, 2021

Detroit Lions fear Romeo Okwara may have Achilles injury

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 3, 2021

Lions injury updates: Romeo Okwara (foot), Frank Ragnow (toe) leave game vs. Bears

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 3, 2021

Detroit Lions Week 4 inactives: Trey Flowers OUT, Khalil Mack IN

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 3, 2021

Lions vs. Bears expert picks: Score predictions from the staff

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 3, 2021

Dan Campbell needs to retool his 4th down conversion strategy

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

October 3, 2021

MMQB: Brady, Belichick Reunion Lives Up to Hype in Historic Clash (Subscription Required)

Albert Breer – MMQB

October 3, 2021

