THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions waive TE Hunter Bryant, LB Curtis Bolton

Apr 28, 2022 at 05:45 PM

Dave Birkett's final mock draft: Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux for Lions? (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 28, 2022

NFL draft preview: After years of neglect, Detroit Lions ready to invest in pass rush (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 28, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson: 'I’ve done enough to prove myself' a worthy No. 1 pick in NFL draft (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 28, 2022

NFL draft: Finally, the most important night in Detroit Lions history is here — again (subscription required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

April 28, 2022

Hits and misses: The Detroit Lions' history drafting at No. 2 a mixed bag

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com

April 28, 2022

Final Lions mock draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux gets the edge at No. 2 (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 28, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux wants to play for Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell's 'got me on speed dial' (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 27, 2022

If I were Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes, my top pick would be Kayvon Thibodeaux. Here's why (subscription required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

April 27, 2022

Here are a dozen options for Lions at the end of the first round (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 27, 2022

Justin Rogers' 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0 (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 27, 2022

Green: With human touch to scouting, BLESTO helped build Lions in late 1960s, '70s (subscription required)

Jerry Green – Detroit News

April 27, 2022

The Lions reportedly love Sauce Gardner. But is he really a fit at No. 2? (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 27, 2022

AUDIO: Dungeon of Doom podcast: Discussing our final mock drafts and thoughts for the Detroit Lions (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven and Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 27, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson is already thinking about 'winning in Detroit'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 27, 2022

Potential game-changer for Lions, Thibodeaux unfazed by bad rap: "It's comical"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 27, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux says he ‘hit it off’ with Brad Holmes, is on Dan Campbell’s ‘speed dial’

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 27, 2022

Why Pride of Detroit selected Devin Lloyd at No. 32 for the Detroit Lions

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

April 27, 2022

Detroit Lions 2022 draft preview: Linebackers

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 27, 2022

Detroit Lions 2022 draft preview: Cornerbacks

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 27, 2022

Detroit Lions waive TE Hunter Bryant, LB Curtis Bolton

Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

April 27, 2022

