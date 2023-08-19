The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions waive Denzel Mims, 5th WR job up for grabs: 'If you want to go earn it, go get it'

Aug 19, 2023 at 10:08 AM

Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game: 8 players to watch

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 19, 2023 

Lions waive Denzel Mims, 5th WR job up for grabs: 'If you want to go earn it, go get it'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 18, 2023 

Lions waive receiver Denzel Mims, add Jason Moore

John Niyo – Detroit News

August 18, 2023

Five things we'll be monitoring during Lions' preseason game against the Jaguars

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

August 18, 2023

Teddy Bridgewater among players to watch in Lions preseason game against Jaguars

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 18, 2023

Lions sign ex-Chargers player to strengthen wide receiver group

Kory Woods – MLive

August 18, 2023

AUDIO: Dungeon of Doom mailbag: Observations, concerns after Lions-Jags joint practices

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 18, 2023

Lions waive injured WR Denzel Mims one month after Jets trade

Eric Woodyard – ESPN

August 18, 2023

NFL sack projections for 2023: Ranking top 50 pass-rushers

Seth Walder – ESPN

August 18, 2023

Lions waive recent trade acquisition Denzel Mims, add WR Jason Moore

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 18, 2023

Will the Lions stop the run? It could determine their fate

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 18, 2023

Receiver-strapped Lions waive injured Denzel Mims and sign former Chargers wide receiver Jason Moore

Staff – Associated Press

August 18, 2023 

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 18

Around the NFL Staff – NFL.com

August 18, 2023

Detroit Lions to waive WR Denzel Mims with injury designation

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 18, 2023

Detroit Lions reportedly signing former Chargers wide receiver Jason Moore

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 18, 2023

VIDEO: Lions & Jaguars Joint Practice Takeaways | PFF

Sam Monson & Steve Palazzolo – Pro Football Focus

August 18, 2023

