Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 08:41 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Trey Flowers a voting rights advocate thanks to family's civil rights past

Trey Flowers, Duron Harmon see opportunity to honor ancestors by expressing right to vote

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

July 22, 2020

Detroit Lions' Trey Flowers a voting rights advocate thanks to family's civil rights past

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 22, 2020

Cancelling NFL preseason games is right decision, but it could hurt these Detroit Lions

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 22, 2020

Ninety thoughts on the Lions’ 90-man roster (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner & Chris Burke – The Athletic

July 22, 2020

Detroit Lions don't have a lot of hope for the future, says ESPN's latest power rankings

Anthony Fenech – Detroit Free Press

July 21, 2020

Detroit Lions, others beg fans: Please wear a mask so we can play

Staff – Detroit Free Press

July 21, 2020

NFL's likely elimination of preseason another blow to Lions' roster hopefuls

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 21, 2020

4 ways the Detroit Lions will be impacted by loss of preseason

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

July 21, 2020

Report: NFL players likely to honor victims of police brutality with helmet decals

Ben Raven – MLive.com

July 21, 2020

Lions defensive lineman Trey Flowers speaks from heart in virtual town hall on voting rights

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

July 21, 2020

Source: NFL planning to allow social justice decals on helmets

Staff – ESPN

July 21, 2020

Sources: NFL proposes 80-man training camp rosters; agreement reached on scrapping 2020 preseason

Dan Graziano – ESPN

July 21, 2020

NFLPA: 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point

Nick Shook – NFL.com

July 21, 2020

Advertising