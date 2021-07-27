The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions training camp preview: Pair of rookies expected to play vital role on defensive line

Jul 27, 2021 at 09:43 AM

Detroit Lions training camp preview: 5 position battles to watch, including WR, DB (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 27, 2021

Projecting the Detroit Lions' 2021 depth chart entering NFL training camp

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 26, 2021

Lions training camp primer: Competitions to watch on offense (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

July 26, 2021

Detroit Lions training camp preview: Pair of rookies expected to play vital role on defensive line

Benjamin Raven – MLive

July 26, 2021

Everything we've learned about the Lions during a wild offseason of change (Subscription Required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

July 26, 2021

Okudah was 'burnt out' before his rookie season began. Why this year will be different.

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

July 26, 2021

Detroit Lions training camp battle preview: Looking for depth at safety

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

July 26, 2021

Detroit Lions camp preview: Breaking down the bubble players on offense

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

July 26, 2021

Jeff Okudah has a new mindset after stressful, overworked rookie season

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

July 26, 2021

Tuesday open thread: Which rookie Detroit Lions player are you most eager to see at training camp?

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

July 26, 2021

A Deshaun Watson trade is too risky for the Lions

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

July 26, 2021

