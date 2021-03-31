The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions to officially play Broncos in 2021 as NFL expands regular season to 17 games

Mar 31, 2021 at 10:05 AM

Lions NFL Draft Big Board 1.0: Projecting Day 1, 2 and 3 fits for Detroit (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner & Chris Burke – The Athletic

March 31, 2021

Detroit Lions to visit Denver Broncos in NFL's new 17th game

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 30, 2021

Detroit Lions won't have extra minicamp this spring; Dan Campbell won't use it as excuse

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 30, 2021

Detroit Lions 'comfortable' picking at No. 7, not surprised by early NFL draft trades

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 30, 2021

Trade caught new Lions DE Michael Brockers by surprise, but here's why he sees hope (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 30, 2021

NFL adds 17th game to season, starting in 2021; Lions will play Broncos

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 30, 2021

Lions' roster coming into focus, but they're still on hunt for secondary depth

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 30, 2021

Lions to officially play Broncos in 2021 as NFL expands regular season to 17 games

Ben Raven – MLive.com

March 30, 2021

2021 NFL draft: Could the Detroit Lions really take yet another tight end in the top 10?

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 30, 2021

Lions’ Dan Campbell envisions vital, energetic role for new RB Jamaal Williams

Ben Raven – MLive.com

March 30, 2021

Report: Lions to hold CB Quinton Dunbar on free agency visit

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

March 30, 2021

What does the NFL new season format mean for the Lions this season?

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

March 30, 2021

