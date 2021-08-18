The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions teammates, both current and former, pay tribute to Don Muhlbach

Aug 18, 2021 at 10:44 AM

Detroit Lions observations: 'Hell no,' position change to CB isn't easy for Bobby Price (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2021

'It was time:' Detroit Lions to release long-time long snapper Don Muhlbach

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2021

Detroit Lions place LB Shaun Dion Hamilton on IR, waive 2 to get to roster limit

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2021

Why Detroit Lions' Jahlani Tavai is 'in a really good position' to make 53-man roster

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2021

Here's what Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell is working on ahead of Steelers preseason game

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2021

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell on Alex Brown accident: 'We're lucky nobody died'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2021

Prosecutors: Ex-Detroit Lions CB Alex Brown had a BAC of .211 after wrong-way crash

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2021

Lions remain confident in Jahlani Tavai, despite linebacker's struggles vs. Bills

Justin Rogers– The Detroit News

August 17, 2021

Lions make difficult decision to part with Don Muhlbach

Justin Rogers– The Detroit News

August 17, 2021

Lions' Dan Campbell rails against drunken driving after former player's car crash

Justin Rogers– The Detroit News

August 17, 2021

Prosecutor: BAC of former Detroit Lion in crash was possibly more than twice state limit

Oralandar Brand-Williams andJustin Rogers– The Detroit News

August 17, 2021

Lions add QB with backups banged up; provide updates on Michael Brockers and D'Andre Swift

Justin Rogers– The Detroit News

August 17, 2021

Lions place linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton on IR; waive two others

Justin Rogers– The Detroit News

August 17, 2021

Lions rookie DL Levi Onwuzurike back creating havoc in backfield after seeing specialist

Benjamin Raven– MLive

August 17, 2021

Former second-round pick Jahlani Tavai on Lions' roster bubble: 'I'll do whatever, basically, to make this squad'

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 17, 2021

Detroit Lions cutting Don Muhlbach, one of the all-time great long snappers in NFL history

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 17, 2021

Detroit Lions sign ex-XFL QB Jordan Ta'amu with banged-up quarterback room

Benjamin Raven– MLive

August 17, 2021

Lions clear 3 roster spots to meet NFL deadline; place LB Shaun Dion Hamilton on injured reserve

Benjamin Raven– MLive

August 17, 2021

Lions release two-time Pro Bowler, 17-year veteran LS Don Muhlbach

Chase Goodbread – NFL.com

August 17, 2021

Lions rookie watch: Penei Sewell takes baby steps; Amon-Ra St. Brown looks ready

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 17, 2021

Lions cut long snapper Don Muhlbach, sign QB Jordan Ta'amu

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021

After solid debut, Sewell aiming to fix 'two things to separate myself'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 17, 2021

Logan Stenberg doesn't want to be career backup, seeks to be 'great'

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 17, 2021

Detroit Lions Bubble Watch, Week 4: Updating the defensive position battles

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 17, 2021

Lions teammates, both current and former, pay tribute to Don Muhlbach

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

August 17, 2021

Lions are releasing LS Don Muhlbach

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

August 17, 2021

Report: Detroit Lions signing QB Jordan Ta'amu

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 17, 2021

Detroit Lions place Shaun Dion Hamilton on IR, waive Michael Barnett, Chad Hansen

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 17, 2021

Penei Sewell talks adjusting to the NFL

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

August 17, 2021

Lions to sign QB Jordan Ta'amu after Tuesday roster cut deadline

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

August 17, 2021

Lions release long-snapper Don Muhlbach on his 40th birthday

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

August 17, 2021

