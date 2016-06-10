THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Tate has high school number retired

Sharp: Can Jim Bob Cooter take Stafford to next level? Drew Sharp—Detroit Free Press
June 10, 2016
Lions QB Orlovsky throws negativity away Josh Katzenstein—The Detroit News
June 10, 2016
Wojo: Cooter still unlocking mysteries of Lions offense Bob Wojnowski—The Detroit News
June 10, 2016
Lions TE Ebron 'keeping it real' with Jim Bob Cooter Kyle Meinke—Mlive.com
June 10, 2016
Ebron eager to have an 'exciting' role in Lions' offense Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 10, 2016
Lions' Tate has high school number retired Chris Brooks—Detroit Free Press
June 9, 2016
Lions' Ebron to mark progress by maturity, leadership Carlos Monarrez—Detroit Free Press
June 9, 2016
Lions-Tulloch situation should resolve soon: 'It's business' Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 9, 2016
Detroit Lions WR Fuller undergoes foot surgery Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 9, 2016
Lions LB Tulloch: 'Very special' to write children's book Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 9, 2016
Incarnate Word's Wick impresses Lions with heavenly catches Josh Katzenstein—The Detroit News
June 9, 2016
Tulloch 'grateful' for Lions but anxious for resolution Ted Kulfan—The Detroit News
June 9, 2016
Lions WR Fuller has surgery on foot Josh Katzenstein—The Detroit News
June 9, 2016
Caldwell skips one OTA to help Lions recover Josh Katzenstein—The Detroit News
June 9, 2016
Killebrew needs big step to be Lions' enforcer Josh Katzenstein—The Detroit News
June 9, 2016
Notes and observations from Detroit Lions' final OTA practice Justin Rogers—Mlive.com
June 9, 2016
Cooter Ball offense is making progress, slowly but surely Kyle Meinke—Mlive.com
June 9, 2016
Fuller undergoes foot surgery, future with Lions unclear Kyle Meinke—Mlive.com
June 9, 2016
Lions LB Tulloch hopes to have resolution on roster status in next couple days Justin Rogers—Mlive.com
June 9, 2016
Lions notes: Ansah ranked No. 43 player from 2015 season, Manny Ramirez retires Justin Rogers—Mlive.com
June 9, 2016
Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter: 'Not going to restrain' Stafford Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 9, 2016
Ebron returns, Wick stands out at Lions' last OTA of 2016 Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 9, 2016
X factor Ebron's potential return highlights this week's Lions OTA Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 9, 2016
Tulloch hopes future with Lions resolved in next few days Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 9, 2016
Detroit Lions — Five things to know about Jim Bob Cooter's offense Paula Pasche—The Oakland Press
June 9, 2016
Detroit Lions notes: Van Noy healthier; Decker still at left tackle Paula Pasche—The Oakland Press
June 9, 2016
Breakout players to get familiar with ahead of the 2016 season Chris Burke—SI.com
June 9, 2016