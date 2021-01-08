daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions take wide receiver with No. 7 pick in Todd McShay's first 2021 NFL mock draft

Jan 08, 2021 at 10:00 AM

Meet the Detroit Lions GM candidate: Vikings' George Paton's has been in high demand (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 8, 2021

Home sweet home in Detroit Lions coach search? Why Robert Saleh may have toughest decision

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 8, 2021

Best fit for Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy? A look at the five teams with which he's interviewed

Staff – ESPN

January 8, 2021

If we ran the Lions: What we’d do with Stafford, Golladay and the No. 7 pick (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner & Chris Burke – The Athletic

January 8, 2021

Lions GM, coach search news: If Robert Saleh comes, who comes with him? (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner & Chris Burke – The Athletic

January 8, 2021

Detroit Lions take wide receiver with No. 7 pick in Todd McShay's first 2021 NFL mock draft

Tyler J. Davis – Detroit Free Press

January 7, 2021

Detroit Lions' OL coach Hank Fraley among assistants in demand as coaching shuffle begins

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 7, 2021

Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford mic'd up and angry about refs' calls in Vikings game

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 7, 2021

Lions interview Brad Holmes, George Paton for general manager job

John Niyo – The Detroit News

January 7, 2021

Everson Griffen wants to return to Vikings over Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 7, 2021

Detroit Lions to lose DL coach Bo Davis, Hank Fraley interviewing with Bengals

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 7, 2021

Detroit Lions complete 10th GM interview, Robert Saleh up today

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 7, 2021

Lions head coach tracker: 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh interviews

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

January 7, 2021

Lions go wide receiver in Todd McShay's first mock draft -- but should they?

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

January 7, 2021

All-NFC North defense, special teams 2020: Scouts rank players at each position (subscription required)

Bob McGinn – The Athletic

January 7, 2021

All-NFC North offense 2020: Scouts rank players at each position (subscription required)

Bob McGinn – The Athletic

January 7, 2021

All-NFC North awards: Personnel vote on division’s MVP, Coach of the Year, more (subscription required)

Bob McGinn – The Athletic

January 7, 2021

Lions pass on Fields for 'explosive' WR in McShay's first mock

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 7, 2021

