THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions take Ohio State QB Justin Fields in Mel Kiper Jr.'s first NFL mock draft

Jan 27, 2021 at 10:41 AM

Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford trade talks to begin; 6 players to watch at Senior Bowl (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 27, 2021

Dan Campbell gets his special teams coordinator, ex-Eagles assistant Dave Fipp

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 26, 2021

VIDEO: Was Matthew Stafford selfish to ask for a trade? And what should the Detroit Lions do now?

Dave Birkett, Shawn Windsor & Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 26, 2021

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford lists Bloomfield Twp. home for sale — again

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 26, 2021

Kirkland Crawford – Detroit Free Press

January 26, 2021

Lions add Dave Fipp as special teams coordinator

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 26, 2021

Mel Kiper pegs this quarterback as Matthew Stafford replacement in latest mock draft

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 26, 2021

Detroit Lions officially hire Dave Fipp as special teams coordinator

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 26, 2021

You want character? New Lions assistant babysat high school coach’s kids at Montrose

Brendan Savage– MLive.com

January 26, 2021

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 26, 2021

Sources: Teams start to reach out to Detroit Lions about potential Matthew Stafford trade

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 26, 2021

Lions' Matthew Stafford's Michigan mansion on sale for $6.5 million

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 26, 2021

$9 at a time, Lions fans raise over $22K to support Matthew and Kelly Stafford's favorite cause

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 26, 2021

Lions’ 2021 QB options: The Jameis and Jacoby Tier, to Darnold and Minshew (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

January 26, 2021

Deshaun Watson! Matt Stafford! Aaron Rodgers?! QB market will make NFL offseason one to remember (subscription required)

Michael Lombardi – The Athletic

January 26, 2021

Matthew Stafford landing spots: Six teams that should trade for QB

David Carr – NFL.com

January 26, 2021

