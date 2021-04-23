THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' T.J. Hockenson goes full wrestling manager in ridiculous commercial with George Kittle

Dave Birkett's mock draft 4.0: Detroit Lions land one of top non-QB prospects at No. 7 (subscription required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 23, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 22, 2021
Lions 2021 draft preview: Day 2 could offer possible solution at safety (subscription required)
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 22, 2021
Staff – The Detroit News
April 22, 2021
Ben Raven – MLive.com
April 22, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
April 22, 2021
Ben Raven – MLive.com
April 22, 2021