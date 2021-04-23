The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' T.J. Hockenson goes full wrestling manager in ridiculous commercial with George Kittle

Apr 23, 2021 at 10:08 AM

Dave Birkett's mock draft 4.0: Detroit Lions land one of top non-QB prospects at No. 7 (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 23, 2021

NFL draft preview: Detroit Lions have options to restock offense in deep WR class

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 22, 2021

Lions 2021 draft preview: Day 2 could offer possible solution at safety (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 22, 2021

Watch: Lions' T.J. Hockenson teams up with George Kittle for grappling, grilling

Staff – The Detroit News

April 22, 2021

Lions’ T.J. Hockenson goes full wrestling manager in ridiculous commercial with George Kittle

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 22, 2021

2021 NFL draft preview: The Lions have options at tight end if they don’t land Kyle Pitts

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 22, 2021

The Nine: Trey Lance is the most mysterious and exciting of the Day 1 quarterbacks

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 22, 2021

