THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions snap count analysis: 6 rookie draft picks play over 50% of snaps vs. Seahawks

Detroit Lions should find QB in 2022 draft, get their own Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers (Subscription Required)
Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
January 3, 2022
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 3, 2022
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 3, 2022
Four Downs: Need to double down on defensive help going forward is evident (Subscription Required)
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
January 3, 2022
Wojo: Lions need to draft a defense more than a quarterback (Subscription Required)
Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News
January 3, 2022
Steve Kornacki – The Detroit News
January 3, 2022
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown knows the 16 teams that took a receiver before him. Now he's making them all pay. (Subscription Required)
Kyle Meinke – MLive
January 3, 2022
Benjamin Raven – MLive
January 3, 2022
Benjamin Raven – MLive
January 3, 2022
Lions grades: Sloppy offense takes too long to wake up, defense gets rolled in 51-29 loss to Seahawks
Benjamin Raven – MLive
January 3, 2022
Kyle Meinke – MLive
January 3, 2022
Dave Hogg – Associated Press
January 3, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
January 3, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
January 3, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
January 3, 2022
Lions place Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Austin Bryant on reserve/COVID-19 list, get 4 starters back
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
January 3, 2022
Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network
January 3, 2022