THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions snap count analysis: 6 rookie draft picks play over 50% of snaps vs. Seahawks

Jan 04, 2022 at 10:55 AM

Detroit Lions should find QB in 2022 draft, get their own Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers (Subscription Required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2022

Detroit Lions place OTs Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker on reserve/COVID list

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2022

Opponents set for Detroit Lions' 2022 NFL schedule: Lots of losing teams on docket

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2022

Four Downs: Need to double down on defensive help going forward is evident (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 3, 2022

Wojo: Lions need to draft a defense more than a quarterback (Subscription Required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

January 3, 2022

Lions place Decker, Sewell, Bryant on COVID-19 reserve list

Steve Kornacki – The Detroit News

January 3, 2022

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown knows the 16 teams that took a receiver before him. Now he's making them all pay. (Subscription Required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 3, 2022

Snap counts: D'Andre Swift leads Lions RBs in reps despite not seeing many touches in return

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 3, 2022

Dan Campbell feeling encouraged, not discouraged, by QB Tim Boyle's third start for Detroit Lions

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 3, 2022

Lions grades: Sloppy offense takes too long to wake up, defense gets rolled in 51-29 loss to Seahawks

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 3, 2022

Penei Sewell's monster rookie season derailed by trip to COVID list; Taylor Decker lost too

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 3, 2022

Lions struggle toward finish line with what's left of roster

Dave Hogg – Associated Press

January 3, 2022

Dan Campbell on Seahawks' late-game play calling: 'If you don't like it, you better stop it'

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 3, 2022

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 3, 2022

Detroit Lions Week 17 report card: Defense thoroughly dominated by Seahawks

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 3, 2022

Lions place Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Austin Bryant on reserve/COVID-19 list, get 4 starters back

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 3, 2022

Dan Campbell proves to be the anti-Urban Meyer

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

January 3, 2022

