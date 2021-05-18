The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions sign three of five tryout players from rookie minicamp

May 18, 2021 at 09:06 AM

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell's pet lion idea is wild, funny. And has a message behind it (subscription required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

May 18, 2021

Film study with the Lions’ coordinators: Quinton Dunbar, Jeff Okudah and ‘being able to shrink the game’ (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner & Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 18, 2021

What's in a number? Detroit Lions rookies explain choice of jersey numbers

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 17, 2021

Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell wants pet lion for sideline, would give up arm for Super Bowl

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 17, 2021

Dan Campbell: If Penei Sewell wasn't available, Lions were 'prepared to take' WR at No. 7

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 17, 2021

Lions rookie DTs Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike form quick bond

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 17, 2021

Lions' Derrick Barnes draws 'linebacker mentality' from former, current greats

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 17, 2021

Lions sign three of five tryout players from rookie minicamp

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 17, 2021

Detroit Lions signing 3 players after rookie minicamp

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 17, 2021

Lions rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown finds motivation in the 16 WRs picked before him in the draft

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 17, 2021

Off-the-cuff Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell jokes about bringing pet lion to practice

Eric Woodyard – ESPN

May 17, 2021

Notes: Lions were prepared to take a WR if Penei Sewell was off the board at pick No. 7

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

May 17, 2021

