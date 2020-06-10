Presented by

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions sign third-round pick Julian Okwara to 4-year deal

Lions to re-open team facility, Ford Field to limited number of employees on Wednesday

Ben Raven – MLive.com

June 10, 2020

Organizers work to keep summer, fall events in Michigan on the calendar (subscription required)

Kurt Nagl – Crain's Detroit Business

June 10, 2020

Detroit Lions sign third-round pick Julian Okwara to 4-year deal

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 9, 2020

Julian Okwara signs rookie deal with Lions for $4.9 million

Staff – The Detroit News

June 9, 2020

Film review: Scouting new Lions safety Duron Harmon

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

June 9, 2020

Detroit Lions agree to terms with rookie EDGE Julian Okwara

Ben Raven – MLive.com

June 9, 2020

Burke: 40 things I would have been watching at Lions OTAs and minicamp (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

June 9, 2020

NFL EVP Troy Vincent calls on star players to put 'words into actions'

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

June 9, 2020

Advertising