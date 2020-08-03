daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions sign seventh-rounder Jashon Cornell, now have rookie class under contract

This NFL season promises to test what's never been a Detroit Lions strong suit: Depth

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 3, 2020

Why split-squad practices make sense for the Detroit Lions amid pandemic

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

August 3, 2020

How Training Camp Amid COVID-19 Makes Player Evaluation and Roster Building Harder; Opt Outs; More

Albert Breer – MMQB

August 3, 2020

Detroit Lions' Romeo Okwara on NFI list, Austin Bryant on PUP list to start training camp

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 2, 2020

Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford's stint on COVID-19 list shows just how fragile football is

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 2, 2020

Lions place two defenders on injury lists, claim DT off waivers

Staff – The Detroit News

August 2, 2020

Report: Lions receiver Geronimo Allison opting out of 2020 season

Staff – The Detroit News

August 2, 2020

Lions claim DT from Baltimore via waivers; Romeo Okwara, Austin Bryant to start camp sidelined

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 2, 2020

Detroit Lions lose second player to opt-out, ex-Packers receiver Geronimo Allison

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 2, 2020

Detroit Lions sign seventh-rounder Jashon Cornell, now have rookie class under contract

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 2, 2020

Source: Lions WR Geronimo Allison opting out of season

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

August 2, 2020

Freaks list, Lions edition: Jamie Collins, Frank Ragnow land in unique group (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner & Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 2, 2020

Detroit Lions ink final unsigned draft pick Jashon Cornell to 4-year deal

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 1, 2020

Matthew Stafford on COVID-19 list, what it means for Detroit Lions

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 1, 2020

Longtime Detroit sports media personality Jamie Samuelsen dies at 48

Anthony Fenech – Detroit Free Press

August 1, 2020

COVID-19 challenging how every sports league operates. And challenging us as fans, too

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

August 1, 2020

Detroit Lions' Matt Patricia: To prevent coronavirus outbreak on team, 'more is more'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 1, 2020

Matthew Stafford latest Lions player to land on COVID reserve list

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 1, 2020

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford lands on COVID-19 list

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 1, 2020

Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on reserve/COVID-19 list

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

August 1, 2020

Matthew Stafford Placed On COVID-19 List

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

August 1, 2020

Detroit QB Stafford goes on reserve/COVID-19 list

Noah Trister – AP

August 1, 2020

Lions QB Matthew Stafford placed on reserve/COVID-19 list 

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

August 1, 2020

Detroit Lions' Matt Patricia '100%' respects DT John Atkins opting out of 2020 season

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 31, 2020

Detroit Lions' Jayron Kearse suspended 3 games for violating NFL's substance abuse policy

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 31, 2020

'It is hard': Lions banking on players making smart decisions in COVID era

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 31, 2020

With leg injury behind him, Lions' Matt Patricia limited by pandemic from hands-on coaching style

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 31, 2020

Lions safety Jayron Kearse suspended three games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 31, 2020

Lions’ Matt Patricia on COVID-19 opt-outs: 100% respect for personal health choices

Ben Raven – MLive.com

July 31, 2020

New Lions safety Jayron Kearse suspended 3 games for substance abuse violation

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

July 31, 2020

New Lions safety Jayron Kearse suspended three games

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

July 31, 2020

The Lions are preparing where they can and hoping for the best (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

July 31, 2020

Lions S Jayron Kearse Suspended Three Games After Arrest Last October

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

July 31, 2020

Lions safety Jayron Kearse suspended 3 games

Staff – AP

July 31, 2020

