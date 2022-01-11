The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions sign nine players to futures contracts

Jan 11, 2022 at 10:11 AM

Dan Campbell's super power in Year 1 could lead Detroit Lions to sustained success (Subscription Required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 11, 2022

You can believe in this Detroit Lions rebuild. They're doing it the right way this time (Subscription Required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

January 11, 2022

A bridge no more? Jared Goff's strong finish may mean Detroit Lions have their QB for 2022 (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 11, 2022

Detroit Lions' Frank Ragnow 'humbled' by toe injury, will be ready for offseason workouts

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 10, 2022

Detroit Lions fire OC Anthony Lynn; Dan Campbell 'not in a hurry' to find replacement

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 10, 2022

Bears, Vikings fire coaches; Lions' Dan Campbell second-longest tenured coach in NFC North

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 10, 2022

Niyo: Goff buys in and buys the Lions time to ratchet up rebuild (Subscription Required)

John Niyo – The Detroit News

January 10, 2022

Lions' Ragnow running again as he shares details of season-ending toe injury

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 10, 2022

Lions part ways with Anthony Lynn, head into offseason optimistic with Detroit's direction (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 10, 2022

Lions sign nine players to futures contracts

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 10, 2022

The Detroit Lions rebuild is thriving after Year 1 (Subscription Required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 10, 2022

Snap counts: Lions forced into more offensive line shuffling in season-ending win against Packers

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 10, 2022

Lions' Frank Ragnow initially wanted to play through ruptured tendon in foot. Now he's ready for 2022.

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 10, 2022

Romeo Okwara moving more at this stage of Achilles recovery, motivated to get back for Detroit Lions

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 10, 2022

Lions CB Amani Oruwariye's breakout campaign ended on sour note with surgery for broken thumb

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 10, 2022

'There's a lot of reason for optimism, man:' Lions high on future of offense after splitting with Anthony Lynn

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 10, 2022

Detroit Lions sign 9 players to futures contracts

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 10, 2022

2022 NFL draft: Top 18 picks set, Detroit Lions hold No. 2 for first time since 2010

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 10, 2022

'Better than gold': Lions rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown finishes breakout season with record haul

Eric Woodyard – ESPN

January 10, 2022

Anthony Lynn out as Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator

Eric Woodyard – ESPN

January 10, 2022

Lions offensive coordinator candidates: In-house and wild-card options for Dan Campbell's second-year staff (Subscription Required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

January 10, 2022

Pat Caputo: Give Dan Campbell credit where it is due

Pat Caputo – 97.1 The Ticket

January 10, 2022

The 'biggest difference' in Campbell's coaching staff has Lions on right track

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 10, 2022

After late-season surge, Goff ready for whatever comes next in Detroit

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 10, 2022

Lions' relatively strong ending gives hope for 2022 season

Larry Lage – Associated Press

January 10, 2022

Tracy Walker: 'I don't think we give enough credit to Dan Campbell'

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 10, 2022

Detroit Lions Week 18 report card: Jared Goff, coaching shine in season finale vs. Packers

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 10, 2022

Lions injury updates on T.J. Hockenson, Frank Ragnow, Romeo Okwara, Amani Oruwariye

Erik Schlitt and Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 10, 2022

Lions claim safety JuJu Hughes off waivers from L.A. Rams

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 10, 2022

Detroit Lions sign 9 players to reserve/futures contracts

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 10, 2022

Detroit Lions part ways with OC Anthony Lynn: 'It just wasn't a fit'

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 10, 2022

Anthony Lynn leaving the Detroit Lions is 'best for business'

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

January 10, 2022

