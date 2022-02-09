The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions sign former Pro Bowl K Aldrick Rosas to futures contract

Feb 09, 2022 at 11:16 AM

Bengals OC Brian Callahan: 2 seasons with Detroit Lions 'formative' in development (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 9, 2022

Matthew Stafford's former Detroit Lions' teammates find validation in his Super Bowl run (Subscription Required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

February 9, 2022

Detroit Lions sign former Pro Bowl K Aldrick Rosas to futures contract

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 8, 2022

Lions QB Jared Goff says he's happy for former Rams teammates, Matthew Stafford to get shot at Super Bowl

Benjamin Raven – MLive

February 8, 2022

Lions have Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn as coordinators for now, but staff's rising stars won't stay forever (Subscription Required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

February 8, 2022

Lions promoting 'stud' Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

February 8, 2022

Megatron might cry if Stafford wins Super Bowl: "Part mine too"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

February 8, 2022

Stafford carrying hard lessons and hearty fans from Detroit to Super Bowl

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

February 8, 2022

2021 Detroit Lions awards: Rookie of the Year

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

February 8, 2022

Detroit Lions sign kicker Aldrick Rosas to futures deal

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

February 8, 2022

2021 Detroit Lions awards: Special Teams Player of the Year

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

February 8, 2022

Notes: Matthew Stafford playing the Super Bowl for Lions teammates, ownership

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

February 8, 2022

Detroit should prepare for another 'not so Pleasant' breakup

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

February 8, 2022

Jared Goff 'happy' for Rams but admits feelings of 'missing out'

Michael Silver – Bally Sports

February 8, 2022

