The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions sign first-round linebacker Jack Campbell to rookie deal

May 24, 2023 at 10:01 AM

Ten Lions players to watch at OTAs, including Aidan Hutchinson and Jared Goff

Colton Pouncy – The Athletic

May 24, 2023

Detroit Lions sign Germain Ifedi as veteran insurance for offensive line

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 23, 2023

Detroit Lions ink first-round pick Jack Campbell; 3 rookies still unsigned

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 23, 2023

Detroit Lions' Colby Sorsdal settling in at guard: 'I like having something new to work on'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 23, 2023

Report: Lions signing versatile veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 23, 2023

First-round linebacker Jack Campbell signs rookie deal with Lions

Nolan Bianchi – Detroit News

May 23, 2023

VIDEO: Tennessee QB Joe Milton III on what Lions, Giants will get from former teammates Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt

Staff –NFL.com

May 23, 2023

Lions reportedly add veteran offensive line depth in former first-round pick

Benjamin Raven – MLive

May 23, 2023

Detroit Lions sign first-round linebacker Jack Campbell to rookie deal

Benjamin Raven – MLive

May 23, 2023

Poll: Should the Lions keep 3 QBs on the active roster?

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

May 23, 2023

Report: Detroit Lions signing former 1st-round OT Germain Ifedi

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 23, 2023

Notes: C.J. Gardner-Johnson recaps Day 1 of OTAs in Detroit Lions’ first gaming stream

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 23, 2023

VIDEO: ESPN’s Louis Riddick goes on an AMAZING rant about Detroit Lions potential

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 23, 2023

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions swap International Pathway player due to injury, adding offensive lineman

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Top Lions position battles as OTAs begin: How do the new players fit in?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions center Frank Ragnow optimistic about ability to play through 'inoperable' toe injury in 2023

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: What we learned about Lions rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs from his college film

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Several analysts believe Detroit Lions had NFL's best offseason

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Detroit Lions are perfect fit for Mohamed Ibrahim, the record-setting ex-Minnesota RB

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions rookies Gibbs, Campbell part of team's plan to meet higher expectations

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL schedule makers: 'You play your way into prime time,' Detroit Lions have done that

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' 2023 schedule has five nationally televised games, Monday night matchup at home

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions sign veteran defensive lineman

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions won't play overseas this season, will face Chiefs in Kansas City

Advertising