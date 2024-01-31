 Skip to main content
THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions sign 11 players to futures contracts

Jan 31, 2024 at 10:22 AM

Ben Johnson's unexpected return means Detroit Lions will make another run at Super Bowl

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 31, 2024

Wait till next year for Detroit Lions: How many AFC/NFC runners-up returned the next year?

Ryan Ford – Detroit Free Press

January 31, 2024

‘Super Bowl or bust’: Lions positioned for another run, plan to reload their way

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 31, 2024

Ben Johnson dodges 'diss track' from Eminem by staying with Lions

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 31, 2024

Lions WR Josh Reynolds on critical drops in loss to 49ers: '(Expletive) happens, man'

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

January 31, 2024

Championship Round Coaching Decisions: Kyle Shanahan's Faith in Brock Purdy Gets Rewarded

Gilberto Manzano – Sports Illustrated

January 31, 2024

Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs headed to NFL Pro Bowl games

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 30, 2024

Ben Johnson is back: Detroit Lions OC says no thanks to Commanders, Seahawks

Jared Ramsey – Detroit Free Press

January 30, 2024

Detroit Lions' Josh Reynolds on costly NFC championship drops vs. 49ers: '(Bleep) happens'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 30, 2024

Lions announce the signing of 11 players to Reserve/Futures contracts

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 30, 2024

Two more Detroit Lions stars added to Pro Bowl roster, bringing team's count to seven

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 30, 2024

Lions want Glasgow back, veteran guard looks for raise after stellar season

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 30, 2024

Report: Coordinator Ben Johnson again informs interested teams he's returning to Lions

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 30, 2024

Ranking the Detroit Lions' impending unrestricted free agents in 2024

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 30, 2024

Amon-Ra St. Brown gets his Pro Bowl nod; Lions rookie RB headed there, too

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 30, 2024

Lions-49ers was most-watched NFC championship game on any network since 2012

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 30, 2024

Surprise! Ben Johnson informs Washington, Seattle he’s returning to Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 30, 2024

Lions keeping Ben Johnson, but their passing game coordinator is up for 2 OC jobs

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 30, 2024

Detroit Lions sign 11 players to futures contracts

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 30, 2024

VIDEO: Greeny livid over Lions' loss: 'This is coaching malpractice'

Mike Greeny – ESPN

January 30, 2024

VIDEO: McAfee reacts to Ben Johnson staying in Detroit

Pat McAfee – ESPN

January 30, 2024

AUDIO: Carlin vs. Joe – Hour 2 – Ben’s Big Move

Carlin & Joe – ESPN

January 30, 2024

Sources: Ben Johnson nixes head-coach jobs to stay with Lions

Eric Woodyard – ESPN

January 30, 2024

Lions OC Ben Johnson staying in Detroit despite Commanders, Seahawks openings: Sources

Colton Pouncy, Ben Standig, Jeff Howe & Dianna Russini – The Athletic

January 30, 2024

Ben Johnson stays with the Lions, who can dream big with their 2024 goals

Colton Pouncy – The Athletic

January 30, 2024

Lions’ Dan Campbell made bad decisions during NFC title game, but not the ones you think

Austin Mock – The Athletic

January 30, 2024

49ers-Lions NFC Championship tops 56 million viewers, most-watched telecast since 2023 Super Bowl

Richard Deitsch & Greg Rosentein – The Athletic

January 30, 2024

Lions OC Ben Johnson staying in Detroit for another shot at Super Bowl

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 30, 2024

Jared Goff on extension with Lions: "I’ve loved every second of my time here and would love more"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 30, 2024

Lions LT Taylor Decker: "I have a ton of good football left in me"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 30, 2024

Analysis: Despite all the heartbreaks and mistakes, the future looks bright for the Lions and Ravens

Arnie Melendrez Stapleton – Associated Press

January 30, 2024

Lions OC Ben Johnson is staying, turning down possible chance to be NFL head coach, AP sources say

Larry Lage & Stephen Whyno – Associated Press

January 30, 2024

Dan Campbell admits error on Lions' third-and-goal run, burnt timeout in final possession of loss to 49ers

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

January 30, 2024

Lions OC Ben Johnson informs Commanders, Seahawks he's staying in Detroit

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

January 30, 2024

VIDEO: What's still sticking with you from Championship Sunday? | 'GMFB'

GMFB – NFL.com

January 30, 2024

VIDEO: Pelissero: Ben Johnson will stay in Detroit as Lions OC in 2024 season | 'The Insiders'

Tom Pelissero – NFL.com

January 30, 2024

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 30

Staff – NFL.com

January 30, 2024

Detroit Lions, Graham Glasgow have mutual interest in re-signing

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 30, 2024

Detroit Lions sign 11 players to futures contracts

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 30, 2024

Jared Goff declines Pro Bowl bid, while another Detroit Lion pulls out

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 30, 2024

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson will return for another season

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 30, 2024

VIDEO: Lions, Goff must ‘find balance’ to keep him in DET

Mark Florio & Chris Simms – NBC Sports

January 30, 2024

Josh Reynolds on his two drops: I didn’t want to drop them, but shit happens

Charean Williams – NBC Sports

January 30, 2024

Buccaneers to interview Tanner Engstrand for offensive coordinator

Myles Simmons – NBC Sports

January 30, 2024

Ben Johnson informs Commanders, Seahawks he’s staying with Lions

Myles Simmons – NBC Sports

January 30, 2024

Commanders still set for second interview with Aaron Glenn Tuesday

Josh Alper – NBC Sports

January 30, 2024

Dan Campbell “not going to rush” to replace Ben Johnson if he becomes a head coach

Myles Simmons – NBC Sports

January 30, 2024

Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown named to NFC Pro Bowl roster

Josh Alper – NBC Sports

January 30, 2024

Lions OC Ben Johnson staying in Detroit for 2024 after head coaching buzz

Jack Baer & Callie Lawson-Freeman – Yahoo! Sports

January 30, 2024

NFL Power Rankings: 10 most important playoff lessons, including when to go for it on 4th down

Frank Schwab – Yahoo! Sports

January 30, 2024

Lions won't have an easy road in 2024. But Ben Johnson's return helps a great deal

Carmen Vitali – FOX Sports

January 30, 2024

Commanders coaching tracker: Lions OC Ben Johnson opts to stay in Detroit

Nicki Jhabvala – The Washington Post

January 30, 2024

NFL Coaching Carousel Notes: Ben Johnson Staying in Detroit, Steelers Nab Arthur Smith

Albert Breer – Sports Illustrated

January 30, 2024

Mics Picked Up Jared Goff’s Classy Message to Brock Purdy After Lions’ Loss to 49ers

Madison Williams – Sports Illustrated

January 30, 2024

Ben Johnson to remain with Lions: Winners, losers as OC pulls out of the running for head-coaching jobs

Jordan Dajani – CBS Sports

January 30, 2024

Lions' NFL title drought reaches 66 years: Here's a look at the league's 10 longest championship droughts

Cody Benjamin – CBS Sports

January 30, 2024

Lions’ Ben Johnson abruptly pulls out of head coaching search after ‘spooking’ team with price tag

Michael Blinn – New York Post

January 30, 2024

