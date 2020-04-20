Presented by

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions seven-round mock draft: Stocking up on both sides of the ball

Homelessness fueled South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw's rise. He might interest Lions in trade

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 20, 2020

Dave Birkett's 2020 NFL mock draft 5.0: Will Detroit Lions trade down in Round 1?

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 20, 2020

Detroit Lions searching for pass-rush difference-makers in NFL draft face disappointment

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 20, 2020

Detroit Lions scout tirelessly mines NFL Draft talent amid heavy heart

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 20, 2020

The coronavirus is a bummer. Here’s a story about the Detroit Lions and their dogs.

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 20, 2020

Lions' NFL draft: What they could do with each pick

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

April 20, 2020

Joe Burrow's Path to the No. 1 Pick and the Chip Still on His Shoulder

Albert Breer – MMQB

April 20, 2020

Why Detroit Lions must indulge in historically deep WR class in 2020 NFL draft

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 19, 2020

Bob Quinn's words indicate Detroit Lions' draft day trade could be hard to find

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 19, 2020

Never has an NFL draft been more essential to our psyche

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

April 19, 2020

Mitch Albom: The Michigan I know doesn't lose its head in a pandemic

Mitch Albom – Detroit Free Press

April 19, 2020

Wojo: Lions' Bob Quinn doesn't have best hand, but needs to deal

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

April 19, 2020

The Top 5: Jeff Okudah headlines list of favorites for Detroit Lions in first round of NFL draft

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 19, 2020

Detroit Lions seven-round mock draft: Stocking up on both sides of the ball (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

April 19, 2020

Detroit Lions will ace the 2020 NFL draft if they do one of these three things

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 18, 2020

Detroit Lions need reinforcements in backfield. Here are the options in NFL draft

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 18, 2020

Lions GM Bob Quinn: Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa moving well after surgery

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 18, 2020

Lions’ Bob Quinn doesn’t expect to sign many UDFAs thanks to shortened offseason

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 18, 2020

ESPN, NFL Network ready to tackle challenges of remote draft

Joe Reedy – AP

April 18, 2020

Quinn: Lions players '100 percent behind' Matt Patricia

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

April 18, 2020

Lions GM says QB Matthew Stafford is 'good to go'

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

April 18, 2020

One of these 5 players likely will be Detroit Lions' first-round pick

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 17, 2020

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn: I do think there will be an NFL season in 2020

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 17, 2020

If Detroit Lions trade No. 3 pick, here's how it will go down

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 17, 2020

Bob Quinn: 'No concerns at all' about ex-Detroit Lions bashing Matt Patricia

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 17, 2020

Detroit Lions' Bob Quinn on Tua Tagovailoa: Looks like he’s moving pretty good

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

April 17, 2020

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn talks 2020 NFL draft: Our top takeaways

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 17, 2020

Detroit Lions need a stud DT. Here are 12 fits on Day 2 and 3 of NFL draft

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

April 17, 2020

Lions 2020 draft preview: Throwing early pick at quarterback unlikely

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 17, 2020

Lions' Bob Quinn open to trading No. 3 pick, not keen on moving back too far

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 17, 2020

Lions GM Bob Quinn expresses confidence in virtual draft setup

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 17, 2020

Bob Quinn not concerned with former Lions players voicing frustrations

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 17, 2020

Lions still sitting on approximately $30 million in cap space

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 17, 2020

Lions say Matthew Stafford cleared, would be ready to start offseason program

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 17, 2020

Lions GM Bob Quinn not concerned by former players blasting Matt Patricia

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 17, 2020

How the Detroit Lions plan to navigate NFL draft in isolation amidst coronavirus pandemic

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 17, 2020

Lions’ Bob Quinn sure sounds open to Halapoulivaati Vaitai at guard despite paying for tackle

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 17, 2020

2020 NFL draft: Everything Lions GM Bob Quinn said about trading the No. 3 pick

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 17, 2020

Lions open to trading No. 3 pick in NFL draft, GM Bob Quinn says

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

April 17, 2020

Bob Quinn’s most important Lions draft also must be his best (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

April 17, 2020

Signs From Bob Quinn Point Toward Lions Drafting Okudah

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 17, 2020

Lions GM: Talks regarding No. 3 pick will continue

Nick Shook – NFL.com

April 17, 2020

