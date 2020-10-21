daily-drive-test

Presented by

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions searching for 'creative' ways to get Marvin Jones Jr. more involved

Oct 21, 2020 at 11:57 AM

Buying or selling Detroit Lions have solved their pass rush woes? (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 21, 2020

Detroit Lions' Marvin Jones 'does get frustrated' with lack of catches

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 20, 2020

VIDEO: You can't read too much into Detroit Lions' win over Jacksonville Jaguars, right?

Staff – Detroit Free Press

October 20, 2020

NFL power rankings: Detroit Lions climb three spots, but league's strength resides in AFC

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 20, 2020

Lions film review: Breaking down what went right for the defense at Jacksonville (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 20, 2020

Lions continue to look for more from tight end T.J. Hockenson

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 20, 2020

Lions searching for 'creative' ways to get Marvin Jones more involved

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 20, 2020

After defense's best outing, Lions coordinator pokes fun at media critiques

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 20, 2020

Lions credit improved run defense for allowing more zone coverage, blitzing opportunities

Ben Raven – MLive.com

October 20, 2020

Ask Kyle: What’s the hold up on the Kenny Golladay contract situation? (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

October 20, 2020

Detroit Lions rise in NFL power rankings entering Week 7

Andrew Kahn – MLive.com

October 20, 2020

Days after breaking Constantine wins record, Shawn Griffith honored by Detroit Lions

Patrick Nothaft – MLive.com

October 20, 2020

D’Andre Swift and Trey Flowers shine: The Lions’ Week 6 report card (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

October 20, 2020

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions DE Trey Flowers donates 4,000 meals to hospital workers

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: With TD pass vs. Jaguars, Stafford now has TD vs. every team but Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Jamal Agnew waits for another big break in Lions' return game

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions QB Matthew Stafford closing in on TD mark

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions set new goals for punter Jack Fox after hot start

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions still getting feel for linebacker room after playing with rotation in first 4 games

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL power rankings entering Week 5

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions, Patricia head into bye with urgent need to improve

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Don Muhlbach moves into top 50 of NFL's games played list

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Quintez Cephus shares tale of hardship on journey to NFL

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' special teams unit lived up to its name at Arizona

Advertising