THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' safeties coach Brian Duker attended Penn State's Pro Day

The Daily Drive

Mar 25, 2022 at 10:40 AM

I see Detroit Lions having 4 options with No. 2 pick in 2022 NFL draft. Here they are (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 25, 2022

Lions Mock Draft Mailbag: 11 boards from fans evaluated for value, fit and just overall fun (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic 

March 25, 2022

Ex-Lions OL Cornelius Lucas re-signing with Washington Commanders for 2 years

Benjamin Raven – MLive 

March 24, 2022

AUDIO: What are the Lions' plans for the No. 2 pick?

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic 

March 24, 2022

Lions’ safeties coach Brian Duker attended Penn State’s Pro Day

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit 

March 24, 2022

2021 Detroit Lions suffered 3rd-highest injury impact in NFL

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 24, 2022

Friday open thread: At what point should the Lions consider drafting LB Damone Clark?

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit 

March 24, 2022

5 Reasons Why the Detroit Lions SHOULD Draft Malik Willis

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network 

March 24, 2022

