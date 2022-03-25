THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' safeties coach Brian Duker attended Penn State's Pro Day

I see Detroit Lions having 4 options with No. 2 pick in 2022 NFL draft. Here they are (subscription required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
March 25, 2022
Lions Mock Draft Mailbag: 11 boards from fans evaluated for value, fit and just overall fun (subscription required)
Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic
March 25, 2022
Benjamin Raven – MLive
March 24, 2022
Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic
March 24, 2022
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
March 24, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
March 24, 2022
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
March 24, 2022
Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network
March 24, 2022