The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' run defense faces 'outstanding' Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs

Nov 01, 2019 at 09:25 AM

'They have a superstar QB:' Everything Jon Gruden said on TV about Matthew Stafford, Lions

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

November 1, 2019

NFL schedule strength: Ranking all 32 teams from toughest to easiest

Aaron Schatz – ESPN.com

November 1, 2019

(subscription required)

Matthew Stafford is sick and hoarse -- but insists he'll be "fine" for Sunday

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

November 1, 2019

How Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James is viewing his limited production

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 31, 2019

Detroit Lions' run defense faces 'outstanding' Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 31, 2019

Lions Mailbag, Part 2: Breaking down T.J. Hockenson's ceiling, wild-card hopes

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 31, 2019

Matthew Stafford in midst of best season as he aims to 'master' Lions offense

Justin Rogers - The Detroit News

October 31, 2019

Lions' Marvin Hall hopes for another big play in return home to California

Matt Schoch – The Detroit News

October 31, 2019

Lions Mailbag, Part 1: Run game issues, Stafford’s strengths, Quinn’s mistakes

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 31, 2019

Lions rookie Austin Bryant rusty, readying for return to football

Matt Schoch – The Detroit News

October 31, 2019

Lions' injury report: RB Tra Carson pops up on injury report, Graham Glasgow returns

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 31, 2019

Now the Lions are down to 2 healthy running backs

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

October 31, 2019

Graham Glasgow, Detroit’s most bankable offensive lineman, dealing with back pain

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

October 31, 2019

At last, Lions get to figure out what they have in fourth-round pick Austin Bryant

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

October 31, 2019

The Bears didn’t want Marvin Hall. Now he’s leading the league in yards per catch for Detroit.

Lauren Williams – Mlive.com

October 31, 2019

Looking ahead: Detroit Lions prepare for unfamiliar opponent in Oakland Raiders in Week 9

Benjamin Raven – Mlive.com

October 31, 2019

Week 9 NFL picks against the spread

Sheil Kapadia – The Athletic

October 31, 2019

(subscription required)

Kapadia’s revised NFL team-by-team predictions at the midseason point

Sheil Kapadia – The Athletic

October 31, 2019

(subscription required)

Little Sickness Won't Stop Stafford Amid Terrific Season

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 31, 2019

Matthew Stafford won't let illness break start streak

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

October 31, 2019

QB Index, Week 9: Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers share throne

Staff – NFL.com

October 31, 2019

Should the Lions Move Away from Tight End-Heavy Sets?

John Maakaron – SI.com

October 31, 2019

Hidden Gem: Marvin Hall Jr.

John Maakaron – SI.com

October 31, 2019

Scouting Report: Raiders Wide Receiver Tyrell Williams

Vito Chirco – SI.com

October 31, 2019

Matt Patricia Shares 'Cool Moments' with Matthew Stafford

John Maakaron – SI.com

October 31, 2019

Week 9 Opponent Clips - Oakland Raiders

Raiders' rookie class earning high marks across the NFL

Staff – Raiders.com

October 31, 2019

Brandon Marshall Returns: "A lot of it is still familiar"

Kyle Martin – Raiders.com

October 31, 2019

Raiders' Josh Jacobs named NFL Offensive Rookie of Month for October

Josh Schrock – NBC Sports Bay Area

October 31, 2019

Derek Carr reaping benefits of excellent Raiders pass protection

Scott Bair – NBC Sports Bay Area

October 31, 2019

Raiders' Trayvon Mullen ready for dream starting job after wake-up call

Scott Bair – NBC Sports Bay Area

October 31, 2019

Raiders' Vontaze Burfict scared off many scouts during pre-draft process

Alex Didion – NBC Sports Bay Area

October 31, 2019

Raiders injury report: Rodney Hudson, Andre James hopeful for Week 9

Scott Bair – NBC Sports Bay Area

October 31, 2019

Raiders believe playoff push is possible with road odyssey in rear view

Josh Schrock – NBC Sports Bay Area

October 31, 2019

Raiders happy to return home from game against Lions

Josh Dubow – The Associated Press

October 31, 2019

Linebacker Brandon Marshall excited to be back with Raiders

Myles Simmons – Las Vegas Review

October 31, 2019

Derek Carr effective with improved Raiders pass protection

Myles Simmons – Las Vegas Review

October 31, 2019

Better late than never: Raiders’ Brandon Marshall ‘excited’ for another NFL shot

Matt Kawahara – San Francisco Chronicle

October 31, 2019

Raiders’ opposing QB gauntlet continues with Lions’ Matthew Stafford

Matt Kawahara – San Francisco Chronicle

October 31, 2019

Raiders’ Straight Talk: Time to defy the third law of motion

Jerry McDonald – East Bay Times

November 1, 2019

Five things we learned at Raiders HQ Thursday, starting with Jon Gruden’s weekly avalanche of new plays

Jerry McDonald – East Bay Times

October 31, 2019

Behind enemy lines, Lions vs. Raiders: Five questions with opposing beat writer

Jerry McDonald – East Bay Times

October 31, 2019

Trayvon Mullen’s Clemson roots prepared him for his starting shot with the Raiders

David Lombardi – The Athletic

October 31, 2019

(subscription required)

Injuries: Tom Brady (shoulder) taken off injury report

Jeremy Bergman – NFL.com

October 31, 2019

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: USC WR Drake London: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown 'a big brother' to me

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell tweaks Lions' defense to more 4-man fronts, shuffles coaching staff

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions in prime position to add elite talent to defensive edges

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions combine primer: What to expect from Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell and the top NFL Draft prospects

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp joins USA Football board of directors

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL mock draft 1.0: Detroit Lions get help for defense, pass on QB in Rounds 1-2

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Daniel Jeremiah gives the Lions massive defensive line help in his Mock Draft 2.0

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Who's QB1? Is David Ojabo pro-ready? What is Kyle Hamilton's ceiling? Combine may provide clarity

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'You don't really know what to expect': Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown details his first season in Detroit

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: What is the Detroit Lions' most important offseason decision?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 7-round mock draft: Things get interesting at No. 32, and a wide receiver conundrum

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions staff hope to benefit from 'priceless' Senior Bowl experience

Advertising