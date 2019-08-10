THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions rookie Will Harris' first NFL game experience 'a dream come true'

Greg Levinsky – Detroit Free Press
August 10, 2019
Who’s a lock and who’s on the bubble for the Lions? Breaking things down after Week 1 of the preseason
Chris Burke – The Athletic
August 10, 2019
(subscription required)
Staff – fcbarcelona.com
August 10, 2019
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 9, 2019
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 9. 2019
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 9, 2019
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 9, 2019
Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 9, 2019
Staff – 97.1 The Ticket
August 9, 2019
Bucky Brooks – NFL.com
August 9, 2019
Staff – NFL.com
August 9, 2019
Staff – The MMQB
August 9, 2019