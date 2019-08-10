The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions rookie Will Harris' first NFL game experience 'a dream come true'

Aug 10, 2019 at 02:07 PM

Detroit Lions rookie Will Harris' first NFL game experience 'a dream come true'

Greg Levinsky – Detroit Free Press

August 10, 2019

Who’s a lock and who’s on the bubble for the Lions? Breaking things down after Week 1 of the preseason

Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 10, 2019

(subscription required)

VIDEO: Barça meet members of the Detroit Lions

Staff – fcbarcelona.com

August 10, 2019

Report: Detroit Lions to work out quarterbacks Josh Johnson, Landry Jones

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 9, 2019

Detroit Lions' preseason debacle: Just cover your eyes, plug your nose and move along

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 9. 2019

Matt Patricia: Starting Detroit Lions' Darius Slay in preseason opener was 'no message'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 9, 2019

Lions stock report: Ty Johnson up, Amani Oruwariye down

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 9, 2019

No ATV, but Matt Patricia coaches from sideline anyway, tests new rule

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

August 9, 2019

Detroit Lions Rack Up Injuries In Preseason Opener

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

August 9, 2019

NFL offensive engines: Who makes each of the 32 teams go?

Bucky Brooks – NFL.com

August 9, 2019

Roundup: Luck injury updates, moves around the NFL

Staff – NFL.com

August 9, 2019

Insights, Takeaways and Observations From Thursday’s NFL Preseason Week 1 Games

Staff – The MMQB

August 9, 2019

