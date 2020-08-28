daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions rookie OL Logan Stenberg now trying hand at center after truncated offseason

Aug 28, 2020 at 08:56 AM

Detroit Lions DT Nick Williams: We're here to change the NFC North pecking order

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

August 28, 2020

Lions rookie OL Logan Stenberg now trying hand at center after truncated offseason

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 28, 2020

Detroit Lions camp observations: How talented DBs meshed after others follow with protests (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 27, 2020

How Detroit Lions' Jahlani Tavai will make more plays in 2020 after splashy rookie season

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

August 27, 2020

Lions camp observations: Too many drops; Jeff Okudah struggles in red-zone work (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 27, 2020

Lions' Will Harris ready to make big leap after suffering hard knocks as rookie

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 27, 2020

Lions rookie guard Logan Stenberg also learning center

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 27, 2020

Matt Patricia hopes Lions demonstration keeps conversation going about social inequities

Rod Beard – The Detroit News

August 27, 2020

Lions swap out depth at defensive tackle ahead of Thursday's practice

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 27, 2020

Practice observations: T.J. Hockenson plagued by end-zone drops in otherwise strong camp (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 27, 2020

Lions’ Will Harris has to be better. Nobody knows this better than Will Harris.

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 27, 2020

Detroit Lions reportedly work out ex-Packers, Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 27, 2020

New Lions DT Nick Williams looks to pick up where he left off on revamped defensive line

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 27, 2020

The sports world is following the Lions’ lead. Matt Patricia is encouraged, and ready for more.

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 27, 2020

Detroit Lions sign ex-Eagles DE Kevin Wilkins, waive DT Olive Sagapolu

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 27, 2020

Could NFL players boycott games? Why they want team owners to take action -- now

Dan Graziano – ESPN.com

August 27, 2020

Lions stock report: Who’s rising and who’s falling at camp? (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 27, 2020

Lions GM Quinn and coach Patricia may be down to last chance

Larry Lage – Associated Press

August 27, 2020

