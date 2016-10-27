The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions reward Zettel's hustle with increased playing time

Oct 27, 2016 at 03:02 AM

1991 Detroit Lions: CB Ray Crockett cut a wide corner Brandon Folsom – Special to the Detroit Free Press
October 27, 2016

Lions' Stafford plays it cool, but remembers slights Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 27, 2016

Lions rookie Decker keeping Stafford clean as O-line jells David Mayo – Mlive.com
October 27, 2016

Lions' Quin returns to Houston with 'Detroit versus everybody' mindset Eric Woodyard – Mlive.com
October 27, 2016

Stafford setting himself up to possibly be NFL's highest-paid player Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
October 27, 2016

Detroit Lions' Quin happy here, but still loves Houston Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
October 26, 2016

Detroit Lions' Stafford not paying attention to MVP; odds 40-1 Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 26, 2016

Detroit Lions coach: Van Noy trade was 'best decision for us' Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 26, 2016

Riddick, Ebron, Ngata back at Detroit Lions practice Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 26, 2016

Rogers: Van Noy trade fits Lions GM Quinn's philosophy Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 26, 2016

Ex-Lions DE Porcher named to Black College Hall of Fame The Detroit News
October 26, 2016

Lions reward Zettel's hustle with increased playing time Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 26, 2016

Lions get Riddick, Ngata and Ebron back at practice Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 26, 2016

Lions QB Stafford is becoming a serious MVP candidate Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 26, 2016

Lions' Reiff is sick, while Jones is out for personal reasons Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 26, 2016

Tate dresses up as Calvin Johnson, but Orlovsky wins Halloween Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 26, 2016

Riddick, Ebron back for Lions; Slay, Jones miss practice Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 26, 2016

Jim Caldwell: Trading Van Noy was the best move for the Lions right now Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 26, 2016

Lions trade LB Van Noy to Patriots Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 26, 2016

5 things to watch: What will the Lions do without Van Noy? Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 26, 2016

Jim Caldwell: 'Change of scenery' could be good for LB Van Noy Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
October 26, 2016

Detroit Lions — It's no miracle, 5 reasons Stafford-Cooter connection succeeds Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
October 26, 2016

Detroit Lions notes: Van Noy trade was 'best decision'; Bynes ready to go Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
October 26, 2016

Stafford, "Trying To Be Same Old Guy," Indifferent To MVP Talk Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
October 26, 2016

With Backfield Depleted, Could Lions Target Darren McFadden? Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
October 26, 2016

PHOTOS: Matthew And Kelly Stafford Dress Up As Characters From 'The Sandlot' [PHOTOS] Evan Jankens – CBS Sports Detroit
October 26, 2016

Tate pays tribute to Megatron for Halloween Dan Hanzus – NFL.com
October 26, 2016

Tate: Benching 'lit a fire under my tail' Kevin Patra – NFL.com
October 26, 2016

Lions' Tate says benching against Bears lit a fire under his tail Jared Dubin – CBSSports.com
October 26, 2016

NFL trade deadline: Patriots land another highly drafted player via deal with Lions Sean Wagner-McGough – CBSSports.com
October 26, 2016

Week 8 Opponent Clips - Texans

Breakfast: Home, sweet home NRG Stadium Eric SanInocencio – Houstontexans.com
October 27, 2016

Texans' run defense struggling without DE J.J. Watt Sarah Barshop – ESPN
October 27, 2016

Know Your Foe: Detroit Lions John Harris – Houstontexans.com
October 26, 2016

O'Brien give players extra day off Deepi Sidhu – Houstontexans.com
October 26, 2016

Texans' Rick Smith on up-and-down offense: 'We've shown flashes' Aaron Wilson – Houston Chronicle
October 26, 2016

Texans' Corey Moore, Brian Peters still sidelined Aaron Wilson – Houston Chronicle
October 26, 2016

Texans, Rick Smith give back to youth football leagues Aaron Wilson – Houston Chronicle
October 26, 2016

Texans place Derek Newton on IR, re-sign Jeff Adams John McClain – Houston Chronicle
October 26, 2016

Texans' Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus impress Lions Aaron Wilson – Houston Chronicle
October 26, 2016

Texans' Lonnie Ballentine sheds rust against Broncos Aaron Wilson – Houston Chronicle
October 26, 2016

Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson 'battled' against Broncos Aaron Wilson – Houston Chronicle
October 26, 2016

Lions' Stafford latest No. 1 test for Texans John McClain – Houston Chronicle
October 26, 2016

Texans' Corey Moore, Brian Peters still sidelined Aaron Wilson – Houston Chronicle
October 26, 2016

Texans fan starts GoFundMe to buy out Osweiler deal Dan Hanzus – NFL.com
October 26, 2016

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Hamilton excited about new path, Senior Bowl opportunity

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions OC Ben Johnson named finalist for Assistant Coach of the Year

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions OG Jonah Jackson, up for contract extension, 'would love to be a Lion forever'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions punt returner Kalif Raymond named to All-NFC team by PFWA

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions special teams unit ranked among NFL's best... again

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' St. Brown aiming to fill résumé's biggest hole with larger downfield role

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Free agents are telling the Detroit Lions they want to come back

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Campbell joins Monday's 'Manningcast,' says watching playoff games fuels his fire

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell enter offseason eager to build on success

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions-Packers draws largest viewership for Sunday Night Football in 6 years

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Campbell put game on Jared Goff, who showed why he's hero of Detroit Lions turnaround

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions elevating RB Jermar Jefferson, CB Jarren Williams from practice squad

Advertising