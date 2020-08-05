daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions remove Stafford from reserve/COVID-19 list, cite false positive

Detroit Lions' Jarrad Davis got into great shape, but made an even bigger change mentally

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 5, 2020

Lions LB Jarrad Davis took extra time with unusual offseason to beef up to 245 pounds

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 5, 2020

Detroit Lions' Matt Prater 'definitely' thinks he can kick 65-yarder, give everyone free beer

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 4, 2020

Explaining Matthew Stafford's COVID-19 false positive and the 'nightmare' it could create

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 4, 2020

Kelly Stafford describes COVID-19 scare involving husband Matthew, rips NFL

Kirkland Crawford – Detroit Free Press

August 4, 2020

Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford had 'false positive' test, taken off COVID-19 list

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 4, 2020

Kicker Matt Prater adjusts to changing winds entering seventh season with Lions

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 4, 2020

Lions: Matthew Stafford had false-positive test for COVID-19, is not infected

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 4, 2020

Pandemic couldn't stop Lions' Jarrad Davis from transforming body

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 4, 2020

Kelly Stafford, wife of Matthew, calls out NFL for COVID-19 testing

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 4, 2020

Matthew Stafford’s COVID-19 test was a false positive

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 4, 2020

Lions WR Geronimo Allison opted out of season because of newborn child

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 4, 2020

Lions remove Matthew Stafford from reserve/COVID-19 list, cite false positive

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

August 4, 2020

Beat writer ‘mailbag’: Intel on the newest Lions, from those who covered them (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 4, 2020

In Basement Lions Den, Jarrad Davis Took 'Life Into My Own Hands'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 4, 2020

Kelly Stafford Sounds Off On NFL For Matthew's False-Positive

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

August 4, 2020

False-Positive Sent Matthew Stafford To COVID-19 List

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

August 4, 2020

Lions say Stafford’s test was a false positive

Staff – AP

August 4, 2020

Lions say Matthew Stafford had false-positive COVID-19 test 

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

August 4, 2020

