Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions RB Jason Huntley's early pro day just might have landed him in Detroit

Pros and cons for Detroit Lions picking up Jarrad Davis' fifth-year option

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

April 29, 2020

Stories inside the virtual 2020 NFL draft: 10 GMs on what they learned

Jeremy Fowler – ESPN.com

April 29, 2020

Brian Kelly: Julian-Romeo Okwara pairing 'a great match' for Lions

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 28, 2020

Lions announce agreement with seven undrafted free agents

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 28, 2020

Lions GM Bob Quinn: Drafting Tua Tagovailoa as a trade chip too risky

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 28, 2020

Final 2020 NFL draft thoughts: Best pick, biggest risk and what’s left for the Lions to do

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 28, 2020

New Lions RB Jason Huntley’s early pro day just might have landed him in Detroit

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 28, 2020

Fifth-year option predictions for 2017 NFL draft first-rounders: What's next for Mitchell Trubisky, others?

Dan Graziano – ESPN.com

April 28, 2020

Lions depth chart projection: How the draft impacted positions of need (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 28, 2020

'Dominant' Julian Okwara Could Be Pass Rusher Lions Need In 2020

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 28, 2020

An Official Look At The Lions' UDFA Class

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

April 28, 2020

