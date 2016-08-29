The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions RB Abdullah 'comfortable and ready to do more' after debut

Aug 29, 2016 at 05:00 AM

Caldwell believes Lions' problems are fixable Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 29, 2016

Rookie progress report: Don't expect many to start, but Decker trending up Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 29, 2016

Lions' 53-man roster projection includes DTs Thornton, Reid Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
August 29, 2016

VIDEO: Caldwell: Lions may need a revival to address penalties Detroit Free Press
August 28, 2016

Lions haven't played well this preseason, and it doesn't much matter Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 28, 2016

Lions RB Abdullah 'comfortable and ready to do more' after debut Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 28, 2016

Did Lions' long-snapper battle sort itself out vs Ravens? Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 28, 2016

Lions acquire OG Thomas in trade for Kerley Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 28, 2016

Now a Lion, well-traveled Mulligan found niche as blocking TE Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 28, 2016

Lions' Boldin: Ex-teammate Colin Kaepernick entitled to his opinion Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 28, 2016

Lions' Abdullah, Levy feel good after preseason debuts Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 28, 2016

Ex-Lion Stevan Ridley signed by the Colts The Detroit News
August 28, 2016

Snap observations: Lions safety battle still a toss-up Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 28, 2016

Zettel states strong case for spot on Lions' D-line Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 28, 2016

Landes struggling in bid for Lions' long-snapper job Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 28, 2016

Threat of injuries won't change how Caldwell coaches Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 28, 2016

Lions look unprepared in exhibition loss to Ravens Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 28, 2016

Stock report: Swanson up, Reiff down for Lions Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 28, 2016

Report: Lions trade Kerley to 49ers for offensive lineman Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 28, 2016

Stevan Ridley signed by Colts three days after being released by Lions Brendan Savage – Mlive.com
August 28, 2016

Hey, at least the Lions got back Levy and Abdullah Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 28, 2016

Who's trending up, and who's not, after Lions' loss to Ravens Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 28, 2016

Column: Lions just don't look ready for Week 1 Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 28, 2016

Abdullah, Levy debut for Lions, but penalties an issue vs. Ravens Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
August 28, 2016

Kerley's depth chart squeeze allowed Lions to deal for 49ers OL Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
August 28, 2016

Lions hammered by Ravens in preseason, 30-9 David Ginsberg – Associated Press
August 28, 2016

Detroit Lions — Projection for 53-man roster; final cuts due Saturday Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
August 28, 2016

Lions trade wideout Kerley to 49ers Kevin Patra – NFL.com
August 28, 2016

Detroit Lions mailbag: Could GM Bob Quinn use DT depth as trade bait? Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 27, 2016

Levy, Abdullah make preseason debuts but Lions not sharp in loss, 30-9 Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 27, 2016

Four Lions who helped, three who hurt their stock in preseason loss Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 27, 2016

Is Carter's upside big enough to keep him on Lions roster? Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 27, 2016

Lions' Prater wouldn't shy away from record 65-yard field goal Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
August 27, 2016

Report: Longshot Lions defensive lineman Hyder fined $18,000 Kirkland Crawford – Detroit Free Press
August 27, 2016

Detroit Lions — Five things to know about 30-9 preseason loss to Ravens Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
August 27, 2016

Lions' 3rd exhibition key to determining roles, jobs Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 27, 2016

Lions' Boldin defends Colin Kaepernick's decision to sit during anthem Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 27, 2016

Detroit Lions can't find the end zone, blown away again Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 27, 2016

Halftime analysis: Lions repeat mistakes, look dreadful again Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 27, 2016

Levy, Abdullah make preseason debuts for Lions Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 27, 2016

Lions open up competition for backup QB job heading into Ravens game Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 27, 2016

Lions could finalize roster based on special teams Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 27, 2016

Detroit Lions — Five things to know about 30-9 preseason loss to Ravens Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
August 27, 2016

Mailbag: What if Lions TE Ebron isn't ready for Week 1 vs. Colts? Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
August 27, 2016

Copeland: Never Comfortable Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
August 27, 2016

Lions' Ngata ready for friends, crab cakes in Baltimore Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
August 26, 2016

'Huge' special teams decisions ahead for Detroit Lions Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 26, 2016

5 things to watch in the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens game Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 26, 2016

Lions vs. Ravens: Five things to watch Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 26, 2016

Lions' Washington making most of what's handed to him James Hawkins – The Detroit News
August 26, 2016

Carter, a third-round pick last year, faces an uncertain future with Lions Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 26, 2016

Source: Fine given to Lions' Hyder more than his likely pay Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
August 26, 2016

Detroit Lions — Five to watch in preseason game at Ravens Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
August 26, 2016

Washington is so fast, you kind of forget he's big too Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
August 25, 2016

Jim Caldwell: Special teams will be 'huge' for final Lions roster spots Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
August 25, 2016

Preseason Week 4 Opponent Clips - Bills

Duke Williams impresses coaches with maturity and dedication Alec Rhodes – Buffalobills.com
August 29, 2016

Vic Carucci's Bills Wake-Up Call: If Kaepernick's cut, is Buffalo a landing spot? Vic Carucci – Buffalo News
August 29, 2016

Notebook: A starter returns to practice; season-ticket total is one of team's best Jay Skurski – Buffalo News
August 29, 2016

Injuries have slowed Ryan's roster moves Chuck Pollock – Olean Times Herald
August 29, 2016

Practice Notes: Glenn returns, Aaron, Gillislee move through protocol Chris Brown – Buffalobills.com
August 28, 2016

Bills sign QB Austin Trainor Chris Brown – Buffalobills.com
August 28, 2016

What they're saying: Bills season previews and fantasy predictions Buffalobills.com
August 28, 2016

Projecting the Bills' roster cuts to 75 Jay Skurski – Buffalo News
August 28, 2016

Bills sign 4th quarterback to ride out preseason Leo Roth – Democrat & Chronicle
August 28, 2016

DeAngelo Hall defends hit during Twitter exchange with Bills' Chris Gragg Mike Rodak – ESPN.com
August 28, 2016

Buffalo Bills LB Manny Lawson reacts to NFL investigation, possible suspension Matthew Fairburn – Syracuse Media Group
August 28, 2016

Bills Ryan says standing for anthem pays respect to military John Wawrow – Associated Press
August 28, 2016

Lorenzo Alexander turns in strong pass rush performance Alex Rhodes – Buffalobills.com
August 27, 2016

Watkins' preseason debut with Bills quiet and quick Vic Carucci – Buffalo News
August 27, 2016

Rex Ryan plays it ultra-safe in Bills' preseason loss to Redskins Vic Carucci – Buffalo News
August 27, 2016

Bills' 53-man roster projection includes Dezmin Lewis among cuts Mike Rodak – ESPN.com
August 27, 2016

