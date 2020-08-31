daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions punting battle may go to wire. Here's where it stands

Aug 31, 2020 at 10:28 AM

Detroit Lions punting battle may go to wire. Here's where it stands

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 31, 2020

You can probably go ahead and pencil C.J. Moore into your Lions roster projection

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 31, 2020

Forty Lions observations as training camp comes to a close (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner & Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 31, 2020

FMIA: The NFL’s Surprise Team Of ’19 Doesn’t Plan To Be One-Year Wonder

Peter King – Pro Football Talk

August 31, 2020

How Tom Brady is Already Getting the Most Out of His Teammates in Tampa

Albert Breer – MMQB

August 31, 2020

With murderers' row of receivers to start season, will Lions CB Jeff Okudah be ready Week 1?

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 30, 2020

Matt Patricia replacing himself: New Detroit Lions DC Cory Undlin 'calling the defense'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 30, 2020

Detroit Lions aren't getting the credit they deserve for starting a movement

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

August 30, 2020

An August without exhibition games wasn't so bad. NFL should permanently change preseason (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 30, 2020

Lions coaches join players in taking stand against racial injustice

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 30, 2020

Injury putting Lions rookie RB D'Andre Swift further behind 8-ball

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 30, 2020

Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin will call plays, be on sidelines

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 30, 2020

With decision looming, Lions punting competition is 'neck and neck'

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 30, 2020

Lions gush over 'underestimated' special-teams standout C.J. Moore

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 30, 2020

Star rookie Jeff Okudah could open the season on the bench, but the Lions aren’t worried

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 30, 2020

New Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin will call plays from the sidelines this year

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 30, 2020

Lions find ways to evaluate dueling punters despite lack of preseason, live-action reps

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 30, 2020

Yes, the D’Andre Swift injury could affect his role to open season for Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 30, 2020

Chicago Bears won't name starting QB before season opener vs. Detroit Lions

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 29, 2020

Detroit Lions training camp observations: These three stood out in controlled scrimmage (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 29, 2020

Lions' backup QB Daniel on Stafford: 'He's a wizard'

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 29, 2020

Despite questions about his speed, Lions' Cephus showing no problem getting open

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 29, 2020

Lions reportedly won’t know Chicago’s starting quarterback ahead of Week 1 game

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 29, 2020

Detroit Lions excited to increase tempo, hit each other more with season on horizon

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 29, 2020

Observations: Matthew Stafford is 10 of 12 passing, Kenny Golladay scores twice in Lions scrimmage (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 29, 2020

Ten observations from the Lions’ ‘scrimmage,’ on the final day of camp (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 29, 2020

Detroit Lions camp observations: 'Dialed in' Matthew Stafford seems poised for big season (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 28, 2020

Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift's lingering leg injury could cost him snaps to start season

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 28, 2020

Lions camp observations: Defense gets upper hand but Jamal Agnew continues to star (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 28, 2020

Lions receivers coach Robert Prince 'brings the juice every single day'

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 28, 2020

'Savvy, smart': Unknown Tony McRae might be better than expected for Lions

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 28, 2020

Lions' Jason Cabinda willing to switch to fullback from linebacker

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 28, 2020

Lions CB Mike Ford exits practice with leg injury, several others sit out

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 28, 2020

Practice observations: Matthew Stafford is having a really, really good camp (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 28, 2020

Lions LB Jason Cabinda surprises himself with natural transition to moonlighting at fullback

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 28, 2020

Still no D’Andre Swift, Bo Scarbrough at Lions practice; Taylor Decker, Trey Flowers banged up too

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 28, 2020

Lombardi: Lions’ sign of unity could be the first step to a successful season (subscription required)

Michael Lombardi – The Athletic

August 28, 2020

Tracking every Matthew Stafford move for an entire Lions practice (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 28, 2020

