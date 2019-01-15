The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions players, owner Martha Ford pledge $600,000 to community efforts

Jan 15, 2019 at 12:26 PM

Lions players, owner Martha Ford pledge $600,000 to community efforts

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 14, 2019

Detroit Lions launch social justice initiative

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 14, 2019

Detroit Lions start social justice initiative with $600,000

CBSDetroit.com

January 14, 2019

Lions pledge $600,000 for player social justice causes

Bill Shea – Crain's Business Detroit

January 14, 2019

Detroit Lions announce widespread social justice program

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 14, 2019

10 tight ends the Detroit Lions could target in NFL draft

Matt Wenzel – MLive.com

January 15, 2019

Lions' Da'Shawn Hand delivers as rookie, should only get better

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 15, 2019

Former Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell to join Miami Dolphins staff

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 14, 2019

Detroit Lions get 88*th* pick in NFL draft from Golden Tate trade

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 14, 2019

How far are Detroit Lions from Super Bowl? Just watch the playoffs

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 14, 2019

As Lions' offensive coordinator search continues, NFL coaching carousel rolls on

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 14, 2019

Report: Ex-Lions coach Jim Caldwell to join Miami Dolphins staff

The Detroit News

January 14, 2019

Jim Caldwell To Return To Sideline With Dolphins: Report

97.1 The Ticket

January 14, 2019

What the Lions' offseason shopping list could look like

Chris Burke – The Athletic (Subscription Required)

January 14, 2019

Jim Caldwell expected to join Dolphins coaching staff

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

January 14, 2019

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell will make Detroit Lions debut as head coach vs. San Francisco 49ers

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL stat projections: Models predict D'Andre Swift to have best season for Lions RB since 2013

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Film study with the Lions' coordinators: Alex Anzalone's appeal and what coaches want from linebackers

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: MMQB: Inside the Lions' offseason overhaul plan and authentic draft room reaction

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: How Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff is building chemistry with teammates as NFL plans for OTAs

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Head coach Dan Campbell breaks down Lions' NFL Draft class

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions' 2021 draft class makes PFF's top 5

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: There's a lot to like about Lions GM Brad Holmes' first NFL draft performance

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL Draft grades: Detroit Lions had a consensus top-10 class

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Coaching staff filled with former players resonates with current Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell says Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Micah Parsons all 'worthy' of 7th overall pick

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL draft: Mocking 5 draft trades that could work for the Detroit Lions

Advertising